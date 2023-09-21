Home

Entertainment

Anil Kapoor’s First Statement on Seeking Personality Rights in Court: “Tools Like Artificial Intelligence…”

Anil Kapoor’s First Statement on Seeking Personality Rights in Court: “Tools Like Artificial Intelligence…”

Anil Kapoor explains why he moved the high court seeking protection against his personality rights. The actor calls it a necessary step to protect what he has built in the last 40 years in the industry.

Anil Kapoor breaks silence on seeking personality rights (Photo: Instagram/ Anil Kapoor)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday passed an order to protect the personality rights of Anil Kapoor. After the judgment of the court in the case which is being regarded as Anil Kapoor vs AI, the actor spoke to the media to express why he moved the court seeking protection of his personality rights. The 66-year-old said he doesn’t want anyone to be misusing his name and personality because it will directly hamper his credibility and his work of 40 long years in the industry.

Trending Now

In his first statement after the order, the popular actor explained what the judgment really meant and why he needed to seek these rights in the first place. While speaking to the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Anil said, “I had filed a suit in Delhi high court through my lawyer Ameet Naik for protection of my personality rights including my name, image, likeness, voice and other attributes of my personality against any misuse including on digital media. The suit has various instances of misuse of my attributes.”

You may like to read

Anil Kapoor Breaks Silence on Seeking Personality Rights

The actor added that the order passed by the high court now restrains all offenders from misusing his personality attributes like name, image, voice etc. without his permission. Anil said he had to take this step because we are living in an extraordinary digital world where we are now dealing with artificial intelligence, deep fakes, GIFs etc. He said his intention is not to curb or penalise anyone’s freedom of expression or any other right but simply to protect himself. The actor who has been promoting his upcoming film ‘Thank You For Coming‘ worldwide, said he has worked hard to build an image for over 40 years in the industry and this is just a necessary step to protect all of that.

Anil was quoted as saying, “My personality is my life’s work and I’ve worked hard to build it. With this lawsuit, I’m seeking protection of my personality rights to prevent its misuse in any way, particularly in the current scenario with rapid changes in technology and tools like artificial intelligence that are easily misused to the detriment of the owners of such rights.”

The actor is gearing up for the release of ‘Thank You For Coming‘ with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi among others. The film is scheduled for release on October 6. He is also shooting for his part in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES