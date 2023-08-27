Home

Anil Sharma Finally Breaks Silence on Uttam Singh's Allegations of Using His Songs in Gadar 2 Without Consent

Anil Sharma Finally Breaks Silence on Composer Uttam Singh’s Allegations: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has finally reacted to the allegations made by Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh’s allegations. Singh has alleged that the makers of the Sunny Deol starrer used his work without his consent. In an interaction with Amar Ujala, the composer said, ”They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film.” Now Anil and music composer Mithoon have reacted to his claims.

ANIL SHARMA REACTS TO ‘UDD JAA KAALE’ COMPOSER UTTAM SINGH’S ALLEGATIONS

Anil in an interview with Times of India said, “I showed Uttamji all the songs. Mujhe hairani hai ki unhone ab aisa statement diya hai (I am shocked he gave such a statement). Technically, the rights were with the label. Mera aur Uttamjji ka dil ka rishta hai aur yeh sab sunkar mujhe bahut hairani hai (We have a close relationship and I am shocked at hearing what he has said). I still can’t believe it. Now that I know about this, I will definitely speak to him.” Music composed Mithoon further added, “The rights are with the label and technically, the original music composer’s permission to recreate the songs is not needed. But I had told the makers to talk to the original creator and I ensured that he was given due credit. Anil Sharmaji told me that he had spoken to the original creator and shown him my work. I was told that Uttamji had liked what had been done. So, I am wondering why this kind of conversation is happening now. I have a legacy of original music and I enjoy doing that.”

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

