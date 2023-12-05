Home

Entertainment

Animal: 5 Most Blatantly SEXIST Scenes That Ruin Ranbir Kapoor’s Vengeful Drama For You

Animal: 5 Most Blatantly SEXIST Scenes That Ruin Ranbir Kapoor’s Vengeful Drama For You

Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has numerous sexist and misogynistic scenes that will anger you in ways you cannot even fathom.

Animal: 5 Most Blatantly SEXIST Scenes That Ruin Ranbir Kapoor's Vengeful Drama For You

Ranbir Kapoor has left everyone completely impressed with his rowdy avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. Released on December 1, the film has been getting an overwhelming response from both, critics and audiences. However, it is not JUST Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged and dark avatar which has left everyone talking. The actor has also caused quite a stir following the controversial and sexist scenes in the movie. Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in addition to Kapoor, drew massive criticism from social media users for its toxic masculinity and misogyny. Numerous people are fiercely criticizing and denouncing practically every element of the movie, labelling it as ‘problematic,’ especially in relation to how it portrays women.

Trending Now

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is at his best when he portrays his hero effortlessly transitioning into a chauvinist and sexist and elevating the concept of toxic men, who are controlling and dominating women in the name of love.

You may like to read

5 Most SEXIST Scenes From ‘Animal’ That Sparked Controversy

Alpha Male Gets The Heroine

Ranvijay makes Geetanjali fall for him through a lesson on ‘alpha males’. She instantly falls in love when Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s hero goes on to say – ‘You have got a big pelvis. You’ll produce healthy babies.’

Mental And Verbal Abuse

Ranvijay repeatedly pulled her partner’s bra strap even though it was obviously uncomfortable for her. He later tried to soothe the pain – All for love?

When Geethanjali makes an uncomfortable statement about the protagonist’s father, he holds her lover by the neck and chokes her WITHOUT ANY HESITATION – Where is love?

Dominance And Authority at Peak

Ranvijay orders his wife Geethanjali to undress in front of the house help. Taking things to the next level, he urged his wife to NOT marry someone else; it’s as though she’s more than just his love; she’s a property he wants to hold onto after he’s gone.

When Geethanjali asks how it was, after their passionate lovemaking sessions, Ranvijay doesn’t hesitate for a second, explaining that he had a lot on his plate because they were defying gravity and she was lying on the floor (doing nothing as implied by the lead) because he was the one in control.

Justifies Cheating

A component of Ranvijay’s plan involves his sleeping for days on end with another lady. When he returns, he informs Geetanjali, who has starved herself for him because of Karvachauth. When his partner seeks an answer for his infidelity, he justifies it all for his father’s sake.

Toxic Men in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s World

There is an uncomfortable fight in one scenario when the son begs her to avoid the issue while her husband commands her to step in with her child. She is shown as being trapped in the middle of their argument, missing her son’s affection, and receiving little respect from her husband.

While Ranvijay is healing following a major injury, he gets into a furious confrontation with Geethanjali. The protagonist recalls how she gets angry during her menstruation and says, “You change four pads a month and create drama over it, here I am changing 50 in a day.”

Tripti Dimri’s character Zoya Riaz is asked by Ranvijay Singh to lick his shoe as a sign of her affection for him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.