Home

Entertainment

Animal Actor Siddhant Karnick DEFENDS Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bra Strap Pulling’ Scene, ‘I Understood The Kinkiness…’

Animal Actor Siddhant Karnick DEFENDS Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bra Strap Pulling’ Scene, ‘I Understood The Kinkiness…’

Siddhant Karnick, who played the evil brother-in-law of Ranbir Kapoor, talked about a sequence in the movie when Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) gets hurt after Ranvijay (Ranbir) pulls on her bra strap.

Animal Actor Siddhant Karnick DEFENDS Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bra Strap Pulling' Scene, 'I Understood The Kinkiness...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal became a box office phenomenon, alongside the controversy that it glorifies violence and sexism. Siddhant Karnick, who portrayed Ranbir Kapoor’s character Vijay’s evil brother-in-law, Varun Pratap Malhotra, spoke about the ‘bra-pulling scene.’ The actor who received praise for his performance as the movie’s antagonist, said that the public shouldn’t judge them when questioned about his response to the scenario in an interview with Bollywood Now.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Even though the movie doesn’t explicitly state it, Siddhant also hinted that Rashmika’s character might’ve agreed to this. He said, “I understood the kinkiness Ranbir’s character was trying to show with the bra strap. See there are terms called masochism and sadism, which are used in sexual orientation. That showed Rashmika’s character could be a masochist. She was agreeable to that kind of act.”

Defending the film and the characters in Sandeep Reddy’s directorial, he said, “We, as audience, feel that was happening is wrong. But actually, in cinema, it’s between those two characters and it is right for them.” So why are we judging that? They are telling us about the characters and what the characters, it is upto them.”

When Animal opened on December 1, it created a great deal of controversy among moviegoers, most of whom attacked the film’s creators and labelled it misogynistic. Siddhant, however, believes that the movie’s ability to generate attention is a major accomplishment in itself. He also believed that Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh is anything but ‘toxic.’

Animal centres on the violent and destructive father-son relationship against the backdrop of the underworld. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir’s father, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife. Bobby Deol plays his antagonist cousin brother. Tripti Dimrii, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor also play significant roles in the movie. An excerpt of the film’s review by India.com read, “If you were offended by Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, let us tell you that keep some anger for his new film – Animal. This time, the film appears to push the boundaries of misogyny and sexism even further. The characterisation of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rannvijay as an ‘alpha male’ due to extreme mistreatment is concerning, especially if it’s used to justify his actions.”

Siddhant Karnick was seen in other big projects like Adipurush, who played the role of Vibhisan in the film. He also played a pivotal role in Made in Heaven alongside Mrunl Thakur. He was a violent, abusive and controlling fiance on the popular show.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.