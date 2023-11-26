Home

Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s Violent Revenge Saga to Make Rs 50 Crore on Opening Day – Check Show Timings And Ticket Price Details

Animal Advance Booking: The film 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1. On November 25, advance bookings opened in places like Delhi and Mumbai.

Animal Advance Booking Day 1: The much-awaited movie of the year, ‘Animal,’ starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, is due to premiere in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1. The violent revenge saga stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key parts. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh and ‘Arjun Reddy.’ People were excited to watch the film as the trailer was widely appreciated. The creators decided to offer advance booking five days prior to the huge release, on November 25 in response to the amount of buzz around it.

Industry tracker Sacnilk estimates that on its first day, the movie is likely to make Rs 50 crore. In the US, just 3,200 tickets have been sold for 206 sites during the early bookings for the movie. Animal has received an ‘A’ rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal’s Ticket Price:

Tickets in the Delhi-NCR region range from Rs 250 to an astounding Rs 2200 for a reclining seat. Recliners typically cost between Rs 900 and Rs 1800. In several multiplex chains, general seating tickets may cost up to Rs 650. In Mumbai, the rates are the same and may go up to Rs 2200.

Such fervour over advance ticketing for Indian films is rare. This only goes to show how big of a hit Animal might be. Animal has received support from Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Show Timings:

People can reserve tickets for Animal on Bookmyshow and, depending on the availability of the time slot, see the film at the theatres closest to them. On December 1, the show begins as early as 7 AM and ends by 11 PM in Delhi. In Mumbai, the screening of Ranbir Kapoor’s film begins at 8 in the morning and runs till 11 at night.

The greatest evidence of this enthusiasm has recently been shown in the remarkable reaction to the movie’s advance booking. Based on the current momentum, Ranbir’s film is expected to be his biggest ever, with a strong probability of defeating both Sanju and Brahmastra on opening day.

What are your expectations from the first-day business of Animal in India and worldwide? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!

What are your expectations from the first-day business of Animal in India and worldwide? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!