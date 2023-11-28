Home

Animal Advance Booking: The Gangster Drama to Become Biggest Opening For Ranbir Kapoor, Check Box Office Collection

Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's collaboration will make a big hit, Check detailed box office report here.

Animal Advance Booking on Day 1: The buzz surrounding Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming gangster action drama, Animal, is reaching a fever pitch as advance bookings soar, hinting at a colossal opening day and weekend. Under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film is poised to set a new precedent for Bollywood pre-sales. Surpassing the Rs 10 crore mark in advance bookings with nearly three days remaining until the premiere, Animal has outpaced recent releases like Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan. Although trailing slightly behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in the same timeframe, its momentum is formidable.

As per sacnilk.com, Animal movie has already secured over 350,000 tickets, with the Hindi version accounting for 285,000+ and dubbed versions contributing 65,000. Delhi leads the pre-sales, closely followed by the two Telugu states. Maharashtra, UP, and Rajasthan are also showing significant traction.

With two peak days left for advance sales, Animal is eyeing a remarkable target of Rs 30 crores in pre-sales—a response that would solidify its position among the biggest Bollywood releases to date.

Language Format Gross Tickets Sold ATP Shows Hindi 2D Rs 88076900.6 273425 251 6500 Telugu 2D Rs 9148509 58465 141 643 Tamil 2D Rs 70460 779 143 41 Kannada 2D Rs 180200 1504 130 16 All India – 97476069 [Rs 9.75 Cr] 334173 – 7200

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, alongside a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, has heightened anticipation. Produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, the film is set to hit screens on December 1 in multiple languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Ranbir Kapoor’s last films

Ranbir Kapoor’s last film was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film earned Rs 149.05 crore in India. Last year, Ranbir won millions of hearts with his performance in Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva. The film earned Rs 257.44 crore. The 2022 release Shamshera was a flop with only Rs 42.28 crore collection. Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju was a blockbuster hit with Rs 342.53 crore.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s hit films

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known to give back-to-back hits. He has directed three films as of now such as Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal. Grossing over Rs 370 crore, Sandeep’s Kabir Singh became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019. The film’s opening day domestic collection was Rs 20.21 crore.

We are expecting the same for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal so that he also gets the highest opening day collection.

Watch this space for more updates on Animal.

