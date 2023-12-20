Top Recommended Stories

Animal Beats Gadar 2 at Domestic Box Office on Day 20: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Surpasses Sunny Deol’s Rs 525 Crore Before Dunki Release – Check Detailed Report

On its 20th day at the Box Office, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal outperformed Gadar 2, one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Check the Box Office breakup and the latest update here.

Published: December 20, 2023 2:08 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

Animal beats Gadar 2: It’s interesting to see how Animal is maintaining its speed at the Box Office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has entered its third week but it continues to create new records at the ticket window. The latest one is bigger than you expected! On its 20th day, Animal has become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film ever by surpassing the lifetime collection of Gadar 2.

The Sunny Deol starrer hit the screens earlier this year and earned a total of Rs 525.7 crore nett in its lifetime run. Animal, which was released on December 1, outperformed the Anil Sharma directorial in just 20 days. As per the early estimates, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film will be collecting in the range of Rs 4-5 crore on Wednesday, taking the total of 20 days to cross Rs 525 crore and thereby, dethroning Gadar 2 as the third top Bollywood grosser of all time.

Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 20-Day Box Office Breakup—Nett Collection

DateWeek DaysTotal Collection
01-12-2023FridayRs 63.8 crore
02-12-2023SaturdayRs 66.27 crore
03-12-2023SundayRs 71.46 crore
04-12-2023MondayRs 43.96 crore
05-12-2023TuesdayRs 37.47 crore
06-12-2023WednesdayRs 30.39 crore
07-12-2023ThursdayRs 24.23 crore
08-12-2023FridayRs 22.95 crore
09-12-2023SaturdayRs 34.74 crore
10-12-2023SundayRs 36 crore
11-12-2023MondayRs 13.85 crore
12-12-2023TuesdayRs 12.72 crore
13-12-2023WednesdayRs 10.25 crore
14-12-2023ThursdayRs 8.75 crore
15-12-2023FridayRs 8.3 crore
16-12-2024SaturdayRs 12.8 crore
17-12-2024SundayRs 14.5 crore
18-12-2024MondayRs 5.5 crore
19-12-2025TuesdayRs 5 crore
20-12-2025WednesdayRs 4.5 crore (early estimates)
TotalRs 527.44 crore (early estimates)

Animal‘s solid pace at the Box Office is evident from the fact that it only took 20 days to take over what Gadar 2 did in 10 weeks. After its two-week and three-day run, the Sunny and Ameesha starrer was at Rs 474.35 crore. Animal is expected to finish its overall run at around Rs 550 crore considering Dunki and Salaar will be storming the Box Office from this weekend, resulting in a lesser screen count for Ranbir’s film.

Check out the lifetime Box Office breakup of Gadar 2 – nett collection (sacnilk)

Week Wise Total Collection
Week 1Rs 284.63 crore
Week 2Rs 134.47 crore
Week 3Rs 63.35 crore
Week 4Rs 27.55 crore
Week 5Rs 7.28 crore
Week 6Rs 4.72 crore
Week 7Rs 2.8 crore
Week 8Rs 0.55 crore
Week 9Rs 0.2 crore
Week 10Rs 0.15 crore
TotalRs 525.7 crore

Animal has not just emerged as the highest-grossing film of Ranbir and Sandeep but it has also raised the benchmark for all the other big releases coming in the future including Dunki and Salaar: CeaseFire which enjoy a strong buzz around their release this Christmas.

