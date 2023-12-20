Home

Animal Beats Gadar 2 at Domestic Box Office on Day 20: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Surpasses Sunny Deol’s Rs 525 Crore Before Dunki Release – Check Detailed Report

On its 20th day at the Box Office, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal outperformed Gadar 2, one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Check the Box Office breakup and the latest update here.

Animal beats Gadar 2 on day 20 - box office collection latest update

Animal beats Gadar 2: It’s interesting to see how Animal is maintaining its speed at the Box Office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has entered its third week but it continues to create new records at the ticket window. The latest one is bigger than you expected! On its 20th day, Animal has become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film ever by surpassing the lifetime collection of Gadar 2.

The Sunny Deol starrer hit the screens earlier this year and earned a total of Rs 525.7 crore nett in its lifetime run. Animal, which was released on December 1, outperformed the Anil Sharma directorial in just 20 days. As per the early estimates, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film will be collecting in the range of Rs 4-5 crore on Wednesday, taking the total of 20 days to cross Rs 525 crore and thereby, dethroning Gadar 2 as the third top Bollywood grosser of all time.

Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 20-Day Box Office Breakup—Nett Collection

Date Week Days Total Collection 01-12-2023 Friday Rs 63.8 crore 02-12-2023 Saturday Rs 66.27 crore 03-12-2023 Sunday Rs 71.46 crore 04-12-2023 Monday Rs 43.96 crore 05-12-2023 Tuesday Rs 37.47 crore 06-12-2023 Wednesday Rs 30.39 crore 07-12-2023 Thursday Rs 24.23 crore 08-12-2023 Friday Rs 22.95 crore 09-12-2023 Saturday Rs 34.74 crore 10-12-2023 Sunday Rs 36 crore 11-12-2023 Monday Rs 13.85 crore 12-12-2023 Tuesday Rs 12.72 crore 13-12-2023 Wednesday Rs 10.25 crore 14-12-2023 Thursday Rs 8.75 crore 15-12-2023 Friday Rs 8.3 crore 16-12-2024 Saturday Rs 12.8 crore 17-12-2024 Sunday Rs 14.5 crore 18-12-2024 Monday Rs 5.5 crore 19-12-2025 Tuesday Rs 5 crore 20-12-2025 Wednesday Rs 4.5 crore (early estimates) Total Rs 527.44 crore (early estimates)

Animal‘s solid pace at the Box Office is evident from the fact that it only took 20 days to take over what Gadar 2 did in 10 weeks. After its two-week and three-day run, the Sunny and Ameesha starrer was at Rs 474.35 crore. Animal is expected to finish its overall run at around Rs 550 crore considering Dunki and Salaar will be storming the Box Office from this weekend, resulting in a lesser screen count for Ranbir’s film.

Check out the lifetime Box Office breakup of Gadar 2 – nett collection (sacnilk)

Week Wise Total Collection Week 1 Rs 284.63 crore Week 2 Rs 134.47 crore Week 3 Rs 63.35 crore Week 4 Rs 27.55 crore Week 5 Rs 7.28 crore Week 6 Rs 4.72 crore Week 7 Rs 2.8 crore Week 8 Rs 0.55 crore Week 9 Rs 0.2 crore Week 10 Rs 0.15 crore Total Rs 525.7 crore

Animal has not just emerged as the highest-grossing film of Ranbir and Sandeep but it has also raised the benchmark for all the other big releases coming in the future including Dunki and Salaar: CeaseFire which enjoy a strong buzz around their release this Christmas.

