Animal Beats Gadar 2 at Domestic Box Office on Day 20: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Surpasses Sunny Deol’s Rs 525 Crore Before Dunki Release – Check Detailed Report
On its 20th day at the Box Office, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal outperformed Gadar 2, one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Check the Box Office breakup and the latest update here.
Animal beats Gadar 2: It’s interesting to see how Animal is maintaining its speed at the Box Office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has entered its third week but it continues to create new records at the ticket window. The latest one is bigger than you expected! On its 20th day, Animal has become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film ever by surpassing the lifetime collection of Gadar 2.
The Sunny Deol starrer hit the screens earlier this year and earned a total of Rs 525.7 crore nett in its lifetime run. Animal, which was released on December 1, outperformed the Anil Sharma directorial in just 20 days. As per the early estimates, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film will be collecting in the range of Rs 4-5 crore on Wednesday, taking the total of 20 days to cross Rs 525 crore and thereby, dethroning Gadar 2 as the third top Bollywood grosser of all time.
Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 20-Day Box Office Breakup—Nett Collection
|Date
|Week Days
|Total Collection
|01-12-2023
|Friday
|Rs 63.8 crore
|02-12-2023
|Saturday
|Rs 66.27 crore
|03-12-2023
|Sunday
|Rs 71.46 crore
|04-12-2023
|Monday
|Rs 43.96 crore
|05-12-2023
|Tuesday
|Rs 37.47 crore
|06-12-2023
|Wednesday
|Rs 30.39 crore
|07-12-2023
|Thursday
|Rs 24.23 crore
|08-12-2023
|Friday
|Rs 22.95 crore
|09-12-2023
|Saturday
|Rs 34.74 crore
|10-12-2023
|Sunday
|Rs 36 crore
|11-12-2023
|Monday
|Rs 13.85 crore
|12-12-2023
|Tuesday
|Rs 12.72 crore
|13-12-2023
|Wednesday
|Rs 10.25 crore
|14-12-2023
|Thursday
|Rs 8.75 crore
|15-12-2023
|Friday
|Rs 8.3 crore
|16-12-2024
|Saturday
|Rs 12.8 crore
|17-12-2024
|Sunday
|Rs 14.5 crore
|18-12-2024
|Monday
|Rs 5.5 crore
|19-12-2025
|Tuesday
|Rs 5 crore
|20-12-2025
|Wednesday
|Rs 4.5 crore (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 527.44 crore (early estimates)
Animal‘s solid pace at the Box Office is evident from the fact that it only took 20 days to take over what Gadar 2 did in 10 weeks. After its two-week and three-day run, the Sunny and Ameesha starrer was at Rs 474.35 crore. Animal is expected to finish its overall run at around Rs 550 crore considering Dunki and Salaar will be storming the Box Office from this weekend, resulting in a lesser screen count for Ranbir’s film.
Check out the lifetime Box Office breakup of Gadar 2 – nett collection (sacnilk)
|Week Wise
|Total Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 284.63 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 134.47 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 63.35 crore
|Week 4
|Rs 27.55 crore
|Week 5
|Rs 7.28 crore
|Week 6
|Rs 4.72 crore
|Week 7
|Rs 2.8 crore
|Week 8
|Rs 0.55 crore
|Week 9
|Rs 0.2 crore
|Week 10
|Rs 0.15 crore
|Total
|Rs 525.7 crore
Animal has not just emerged as the highest-grossing film of Ranbir and Sandeep but it has also raised the benchmark for all the other big releases coming in the future including Dunki and Salaar: CeaseFire which enjoy a strong buzz around their release this Christmas.
