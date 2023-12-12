Home

Animal Beats SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Avatar 2 in India, Nears Rs 450 Crore Nett After 11 Days – Check Box Office Collection Report

Animal has entered its second week at the Box Office with amazing numbers. The Ranbir Kapoor film has neared the benchmark of Rs 450 crore at the domestic Box Office. Check detailed analysis after 11 days here.

Animal beats Baahubali, 2.0 at Box Office in 11 days

Animal new box office record: Animal hasn’t stopped making noise at the Box Office. Despite all the criticism for its content and problematic dialogues, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial continues to set new records at the ticket window. The film has entered its second week and neared the benchmark of Rs 450 crore. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, it has surpassed the lifetime India collection of many biggies.

Animal is now riding ahead of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Avatar: The Way of Water on the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films in India in terms of their nett collection. The next goal is to surpass Gadar 2, which looks a little difficult but the picture will be clearer after the third weekend’s collection.

Animal has collected Rs 443.27 crore nett in India after its 11-day run at the Box Office, as reported by the trade website sacnilk. Out of this Rs 443.27 crore, Rs 400.37 crore are from the Hindi audience alone. The film is eyeing to cross Rs 500 crore nett in India by the end of its third weekend which will make it only the fourth Bollywood film in the club and the seventh film overall.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office breakup of Animal After 11 Days in India – nett collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 63.8 crore

Saturday: Rs 66.27 crore

Sunday: Rs 71.46 crore

Monday: Rs 43.96 crore

Tuesday: Rs 37.47 crore

Wednesday: Rs 30.39 crore

Thursday: Rs 24.23 crore

Friday: Rs 22.95 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.74 crore

Sunday: Rs 36 crore

Monday: Rs 13 crore

Total: Rs 443.27 crore (Hindi – Rs 400.37 crore)

Animal earlier surpassed Sanju’s Rs 342.l57 crore nett in eight days to become the highest-grossing film for Ranbir Kapoor. It is already the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time and is likely to beat Gadar 2 in its lifetime run.

Check The List of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Movies at Box Office – nett collection (sacnilk):

Baahubali 2: Rs 1030.42 crore KGF 2: Rs 859.7 crore RRR: Rs 782.2 crore Jawan: Rs 640.25 crore Pathaan: Rs 543.09 crore Gadar 2: Rs 525.7 crore Animal: Rs 444.67 crore Baahubali: Rs 421 crore 2.0: Rs 407.05 crore Avatar 2: Rs 391.4 crore

Animal has witnessed a drop in its collection as compared to the first week but it’s nothing that wasn’t expected. The film continues to create a conversation among the audience and this curiosity will keep on benefitting the film at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Animal!

