Home

Entertainment

Animal: Bobby Deol to Become First Bollywood Actor Playing a Cannibal? He Speaks

Animal: Bobby Deol to Become First Bollywood Actor Playing a Cannibal? He Speaks

Bobby Deol speaks on if he's playing a cannibal in Animal. The actor says he can't tell much but...

Animal: Bobby Deol to Become First Bollywood Actor Playing a Cannibal in Film? He Speaks

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol is excited to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. His first look from the film’s teaser has already left the audience asking for more and he has definitely got a lot to add to it. Bobby, who has made a startling comeback with his web series and movies, is seen in his most fit avatar in Animal. The teaser featured him towards the end in a shirtless avatar. He opens the door while he’s chewing on something. The fans have now speculated that Bobby is playing a cannibal in the film.

Trending Now

A cannibal is a person who likes to eat human flesh and it seems Bobby would be the first actor in Bollywood playing such a role. At an event recently, he teased the audience about the character and added more fuel to the same news. While speaking at the Jagran Film Festival, Bobby thanked the audience for showing so much curiosity about his role. He said he didn’t even see that scene from the teaser and shot it in a hurry. “When I did that shot, I didn’t even see the monitor. We were in a hurry to finish that moment. I saw the shot for the first time when I saw the teaser and I was like, ‘What? This is me!’ I am so glad about the response I have got for this one shot,” he said.

You may like to read

Bobby then went on to tease the audience about the same scene and added, “They want to know what I am doing in that shot– I can’t tell you that, but I am definitely eating something.”

Animal stars Bobby in the role of the lead antagonist. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are the other important faces in the film. This is Sandeep’s second outing after the success of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 1 and is expected to set the Box Office on fire. Your thoughts on Bobby’s role though? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Animal!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES