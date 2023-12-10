Home

Entertainment

Animal: Bobby Deol’s Entry on ‘Jamaal Kudu’ Goes Viral – Know Meaning And Origin of The Iranian Song

Animal: Bobby Deol’s Entry on ‘Jamaal Kudu’ Goes Viral – Know Meaning And Origin of The Iranian Song

Animal: Bobby Deol bowled us all over with his sensational entry to 'Jamal Kudu,' a popular Iranian song called 'Jamaal Jamaaloo,' in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film - WATCH

Animal: Bobby Deol's Entry on 'Jamaal Kudu' Goes Viral - Know Meaning And Origin of The Iranian Song

Animal: The song ‘Jamaal Kudu‘ played at Bobby Deol’s entrance sequence became an online sensation after Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal hit the big screens. The entire nation grooved to the upbeat song that played during Abrar Haque’s (Bobby Deol) wedding scene in the film. Did you know that the trendy song is a rework of an old Iranian folk song called ‘Jamaal Jamaaloo,’ which dates back about 50 years? The song has already been declared a blockbuster ever since it was released, and in only two days, it has crossed 16 million views on YouTube.

Trending Now

BOBBY DEOL ENTRY SONG IN ANIMAL – WATCH

You may like to read

Iranian poet Bijan Smandar’s poetry of the same name served as the song’s inspiration. The song, which was written by the Shirazi Choir, a ladies’ musical choir from Kharazemi Ladies’ High School, was sung at every wedding and event in Iran in the 1950s and received a lot of acclaim.

BOBBY DEOL ENTRY SONG ‘JAMAAL KUDU’ MEANING

The lyrics of Bobby Deol’s entry song in Animal’s main line ‘Jamal Jamalek Jamaloo Jamal Kudu‘ suggest ‘Oh my love, my beloved, my sweet love!’

BOBBY DEOL VIRAL ENTRY ON JAMAAL KUDU – WATCH

It’s been more than 7 days still can’t get over this song jamal jamaloo and entry of bobby deol in animal movie 🔥#AnimalBoxOffice#AnimalMovie#jamaljamaloo#RanbirKaapor#BobbyDeolpic.twitter.com/J4zsTCKgdK — Saeed🍁 (@iamsid_b) December 9, 2023

Vay Siyah Zangi Delamo Nakon Khun Vay To Rafti Safar Shodam Cho Majnun

Oh! The black-eyed beauty, don’t break my heart with your brutality. Oh, you are leaving me to embark on a new journey and I am going crazy like Majnu

Vay Siyah Zangi Delamo Nakon Khun Vay To Rafti Safar Shodam Cho Majnun

Don’t mess with my heart darling. You’re leaving me to go on a voyage and I’m going crazy like Majnu

Del To Mokhtak Sine, Vay Arom Nami Shine, Hel Yosa Hal’la Yosa, Khaste O Nami Khwasa

Your heart is held captive in your chest and it won’t calm down, You’re tired and can’t sit still; you don’t desire anything right now.

Vay Marmar Sine, Belarzoon Belarzoon Belarzoon Belar, Qer’to Kamaraat Becharkhun Becharkhun Bechar

Don’t play with my heart and trouble me, don’t make me follow you, don’t play with my emotions

The Old Version of Jamaal Kudu – WATCH:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal, stars Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist, while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist. Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Trimri Tripti among others played pivotal parts in the action drama. The film has been performing admirably in theatres with over 380 crore Indian rupees and over 600 crore worldwide at the box office.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.