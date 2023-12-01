Home

Entertainment

Animal Booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Creates History in North America, Becomes First Hindi Film to Cross This Whopping Amount

Animal Booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Creates History in North America, Becomes First Hindi Film to Cross This Whopping Amount

Animal Box Office Collection With Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Creates History in North America With This Whopping Collection. Check Here!

Animal Advance Booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Creates History, Becomes First Hindi Film to Cross Rs 8.22 Crore in North America

Animal movie has been released today, Friday, December 1. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, the film has already created history in the North American market. Animal has become the first ever Hindi film to cross $1 million (Rs 8.22 crores) there. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Animal and film critics have shared the news of the movie breaking records. Ever since the film was released today, Animal is getting rave reviews from netizens worldwide. The caption shared by the official handle of Animal movie read, “HISTORY IS MADE!! #Animal crossed $1 Million in North America premieres at 5:30 PM PST! First ever Hindi film to achieve this feat! Many more records will be broken! #AnimalPremieres #AnimalTheFilm (sic).”

Trending Now

HISTORY IS MADE!! #Animal crossed $1 Million in North America premieres at 5:30 PM PST! First ever hindi film to achieve this feat! Many more records will be broken! #AnimalPremieres #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/wzx1zhIsXx — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) December 1, 2023



Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in important roles. Animal is based on the bond between father-son between Ranbir and Anil’s characters.

You may like to read

Animal movie has been making big headlines for the kind of performances given by Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Ranbir redefines the essence of Alpha Male Characters with his extraordinary performance. Excelling in both intense and action-packed sequences, he surpasses his own standards. The myriad shades of his character are astonishing, and his portrayal of them is marked by incredible brilliance and unwavering intensity. Director Vanga has bestowed upon him the role of a lifetime, destined to be cherished by audiences for years to come. However, a few section people have slammed the makers for promoting misogyny in the film and how Ranbir treated his wife, Rashmika.

Animal Box Office Prediction Day 1

As per sacnilk.com report, Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor may earn Rs 60.00 crore in India on day one in all the languages. The film may also cross Rs 100 crore box office including numbers from overseas.

Watch this space for more updates on Animal movie.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.