Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor Becomes Second Actor to Score a Global Opening of Rs 100 Crore -Check Report

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor makes history with Animal's worldwide opening day estimate, crossing Rs 120 crore mark globally.

The first-day box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is out and as expected, the film took a massive start. It has set the box office on fire, clocking the biggest opening day to date for an A-rated feature film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial saw a whopping Rs 100-crore-plus opening at the box office on Friday. The violent drama starring Ranbir Kapoor has become the second biggest opener of all time after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which clocked Rs 126 crore on the first day.

Ranbir Kapoor HITS A Major Milestone With Animal

Animal delivered one of the biggest pre-sales in the history of Indian films. It has recorded Rs 76 crore (Rs 64 crore net) as per estimates in India. Whereas the international markets have clocked USD 5.5 million (Rs 46 crore). Even on a non-holiday release, Animal has gone over the roof on its opening day. It is also the third Hindi film after Pathaan and Jawan to clock on an opening day in the North of Rs 100 crore. Animal has been released alongside Meghna Gulzar’s period drama Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, but the latter begins with a slow start at the box office, expecting to hit more on the weekends.

#Animal starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across… Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER. pic.twitter.com/C3WfTQEnjo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2023

Animal Opening Day Box Office Estimates (GBOC):

Hindi Gross: Rs 60 crore

TnT Gross: Rs 16 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 46 crore

Total: Rs 122 crore

#Brahmastra Opening vs #Animal Advance Booking (Overseas) ⭐️ NA $1.89M vs $1M

⭐️ AUS A$205K vs $165K

⭐️ UK $210K vs $155K#Animal will take an opening of $3.5M (₹ 30cr) only from these three markets. 🔥🔥🔥 Mental Mass. pic.twitter.com/EUULi5rRZe — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) November 30, 2023

About Animal

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Tripti Dimri. The film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

The review of India.com stated, “Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in this role is nothing short of intense and chilling. He embodies a character that’s both sinister and maniac, making him seemingly unstoppable.” On the flip side, it also revealed the movie’s misogynistic undertones, “If you were offended by Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, let us tell you that keep some anger for his new film – Animal. This time, the film appears to push the boundaries of misogyny and sexism even further.”

