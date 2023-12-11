Home

Animal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Witnesses Drop, Fails to Reach Rs 450 Crore in 2nd Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Animal has been performing well at the Box Office and while it was expected to cross Rs 500 crore nett by the end of its second weekend, it hasn't even reached Rs 450 crore yet.

Animal fails to reach Rs 500 crore after 10 days - check detailed analysis

Animal Box Office 10 days update: Animal has wrapped 10 days at the Box Office and hasn’t stopped performing. Even the late-night shows during the weekend witnessed a nice turnout, resulting in good numbers. But, did this Ranbir Kapoor film manage to fall on par with expectations? With the pace it showed during the week, Animal was expected to reach or at least near the benchmark of Rs 500 crore nett at the domestic Box Office by the end of its second weekend. However, it failed even to touch Rs 450 crore. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial collected around Rs 432.27 crore nett as it completed the 10 day-run. However, there’s a twist.

Animal might not have touched the benchmark of Rs 500 crore in nett numbers but has surpassed the figure in terms of its gross domestic collection at the Box Office. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and Anil Kapoor among others, became the fifth Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore gross club in the domestic market. It remains the 10th film on the overall list of Indian films to have crossed Rs 500 crore gross in the domestic market.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Animal After 10 Days (nett collection – sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 63.8 crore

Saturday: Rs 66.27 crore

Sunday: Rs 71.46 crore

Monday: Rs 43.96 crore

Tuesday: Rs 37.47 crore

Wednesday: Rs 30.39 crore

Thursday: Rs 24.33 crore

Week 1: Rs 337.58 crore

Friday: Rs 22.95 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.74 crore

Sunday: Rs 37.00 crore

Total (after 10 days): Rs 432.27 crore

Check The List of Top 10 Indian Movies With Rs 500 Crore Gross Collection at Domestic Box Office:

Baahubali 2 (2017): Rs 1417 crore KGF 2 (2022): Rs 1001 crore Pathaan (2023): Rs 1001 crore RRR (2022): Rs 916 crore Jawan (2023): Rs 760 crore Gadar 2 (2023): Rs 620.50 crore 2.0 (2018): Rs 551.50 crore Dangal (2016): Rs 535 crore Baahubali (2015): Rs 516 crore Animal (2023): Rs 510 crore (approx)

Animal is expected to now reach Rs 500 crore nett before entering the third weekend. It will be the fourth Bollywood film on the list to breach the mark and the 7th overall film if you consider all the Indian films in the club. What a run! Watch this space for all the latest Box Office Updates on Animal!

