Home

Entertainment

Animal Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film is on Winning Spree, Rs 500 Crore is Cakewalk – Check Detailed Report

Animal Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film is on Winning Spree, Rs 500 Crore is Cakewalk – Check Detailed Report

Animal is running in its second week and is already close to achieving Rs 500 crore at the Indian Box Office. Check out its full Box Office breakup after 13 days.

Animal Box Office update: Rs 500 crore a cakewalk for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Animal box office update day 13: Animal hasn’t stopped performing at the Box Office even after so much criticism for its content and problematic scenes. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer finished its 13-day run on Wednesday but managed to collect a double-digit. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it is soon going to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India with worldwide Box Office crossing a whopping Rs 750 crore gross in 12 days.

Trending Now

Highlights Animal day 13 box office collection detailed update

Animal collects Rs 467 crore after 13 days in India

How much will Animal collect in its second week at the Box Office?

This is a dream run for any film anywhere. For Animal though, the race has just begun since there’s no challenge to it until Dunki and Salaar release during Christmas and take over the screens after seven days. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and Anil Kapoor in important roles, has got another full week to perform smoothly at the Box Office after which it’s going to be a three-way clash domination with Dunki vs Salaar vs Aquaman 2.

You may like to read

Check The 13-Day Box Office Breakup of Animal – nett collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 63.8 crore

Saturday: Rs 66.27 crore

Sunday: Rs 71.46 crore

Monday: Rs 43.96 crore

Tuesday: Rs 37.47 crore

Wednesday: Rs 30.39 crore

Thursday: Rs 24.23 crore

Week 1: Rs 337.58 crore

Friday: Rs 22.95 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.74 crore

Sunday: Rs 36 crore

Monday: Rs 13.85 crore

Tuesday: Rs 12.72 crore

Wednesday: Rs 10 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 467.84 crore

Animal has collected around Rs 467 crore nett after the second Wednesday at the domestic Box Office. The numbers have certainly dropped as compared to the last week but the hold continues to amaze many trade pundits across the country. The film is expected to rake in Rs 500 crore nett in its second weekend after which the only target will be to surpass Gadar 2 as the sixth all-time highest-grossing Indian film and become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. The Sunny Deol starrer collected Rs 525.7 crore in its lifetime run earlier this year and Animal has full potential of going past this figure in its overall run in the domestic market. Anything above that would be a solid win.

What are your expectations from its lifetime number? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Animal!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.