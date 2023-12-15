Home

Entertainment

Animal Box Office Collection Day 14: Can Ranbir Kapoor Beat Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Before Dunki And Salaar Release? Tough Task Ahead! Check Detailed Report

Animal Box Office Collection Day 14: Can Ranbir Kapoor Beat Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Before Dunki And Salaar Release? Tough Task Ahead! Check Detailed Report

Animal has entered its third weekend at the Box Office and now this Ranbir Kapoor starrer has got a new goal ahead - to beat Gadar 2's lifetime domestic earnings. Can it go past the record?

Animal Box Office Collection Day 14: Can Ranbir Kapoor Beat Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Before Dunki And Salaar Release? Tough Task Ahead! Check Detailed Report

Animal collection update: Animal has entered the third weekend in style. The film recorded its first single-day collection in a day on Thursday and finished the second-week earnings at Rs 139.26 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has got one last smooth weekend to add the maximum number to its overall collection considering the Dunki and Salaar Tsunamis will be taking over the Box Office from next weekend. On its second Thursday, Animal collected in the range of Rs 7 crore in India, its lowest so far.

Trending Now

Highlights Animal enters its third weekend at the Box Office

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer to cross Rs 500 crore in this weekend

Animal to beat Gadar 2 soon?

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is looking at surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark at the Box Office. Animal would be the fourth Bollywood film and the seventh Indian film in the club. However, can it go past Gadar 2? The Sunny Deol starrer collected a whopping Rs 525.7 crore. And Animal has got seven clean days to beat that figure and become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic market.

You may like to read

Check the 14-day Box Office breakup of Animal – nett collection (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 63.8 crore

Saturday: Rs 66.27 crore

Sunday: Rs 71.46 crore

Monday: Rs 43.96 crore

Tuesday: Rs 37.47 crore

Wednesday: Rs 30.39 crore

Thursday: Rs 24.23 crore

Week 1: Rs 337.58 crore

Friday: Rs 22.95 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.74 crore

Sunday: Rs 36 crore

Monday: Rs 13.85 crore

Tuesday: Rs 12.72 crore

Wednesday: Rs 10.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.75 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 476.84 crore

Animal has collected in the range of Rs 140 crore in its second week. Even if it goes on to collect Rs 100 crore, it will easily beat Gadar 2 and become the third highest-grossing Bollywood of all time in India after Jawan and Pathaan. That, of course, is likely to be a short time record considering both Salaar and Dunki are strong contenders to crawl up on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Animal has already emerged as the highest-grossing film of Ranbir’s career. It will be interesting to see just how many more records it ends up creating at the ticket window before the two big Christmas releases hit the screens. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Animal!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.