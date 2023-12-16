Home

Animal Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor's vengeful action-drama is looking to surpass the Rs 500 crore mark. The seventh Indian movie and the fourth Bollywood movie in the club would be Animal - Check detailed reports!

Animal Box Office Collection Day 15: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has been splashing since its announcement. The vengeful action-drama has dominated the box office since its highly publicized premiere. The film has broken several box office records, including being Ranbir’s highest opening ever, breaking the opening second highest ever after Jawan. Currently, Animal has crossed Rs 470 crore in the second week and aims to reach Rs 500 crore.

Check Day-Wise Collection Reports of Animal

Day 1: Rs 63.8 crore

Day 2: Rs 66.27 crore

Day 3: Rs 71.46 crore

Day 4: Rs 43.96 crore

Day 5: Rs 37.47 crore

Day 6: Rs 30.39 crore

Day 7: Rs 24.23 crore

WEEK 1: Rs 337.58 crore

Day 8: Rs 22.95 crore

Day 9: Rs 34.74 crore

Day 10: Rs 36 crore

Day 11: Rs 13.85 crore

Day 12: Rs 12.72 crore

Day 13: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 8.75 crore

WEEK 2: Rs 139.26

Day 15: Rs 7.50 (early estimate)

Total: Rs 484.34

It’s interesting to see that Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s biographical war drama Sam Bahadur is competing with Animal at the box office. Sam Bahadur has been thoroughly outperformed by Ranbir’s Animal at the box office, as seen by the large disparity in their receipts.

Ranbir’s character Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor, have a tumultuous relationship, which is the backdrop for Animal’s violent realm. Animal has received negative reviews from certain reviewers and spectators despite being having a successful theatrical release. They claim that the film is too violent and sexist. Cine1 Studios, led by Murad Khetani, Bhadrakali Pictures, and T-Series, which is led by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar, are producing the film.

