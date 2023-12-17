Home

Animal Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranbir Kapoor’s Vengeful Drama Stands Tall Against Trolls And Bashing, Mints Rs 800 Crore Worldwide – Check Detailed Analysis!

Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's actioner has destroyed all other records with its standout collection reports in mere 16 days. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film holds strong despite negative reviews - Check detailed collection reports!

Animal Box Office Collection Day 16: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s vengeful actioner ‘Animal‘ has become a box office phenomenon. The film hit the Rs 500 crore club in India on its third Saturday, in addition to surpassing the Rs 800 crore milestone globally. ‘Animal’ faced off against Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ at the global box office. Even while the public loved both movies, Ranbir Kapoor’s film looks to be doing better than the others at the box office. Early estimates state that the film has made Rs 498.14 crore net in India. Starring in the movie with Ranbir are Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

Animal’s Day-Wise Collection at Box Office

Day 1: Rs 63.8 crore

Day 2: Rs 66.27 crore

Day 3: Rs 71.46 crore

Day 4: Rs 43.96 crore

Day 5: Rs 37.47 crore

Day 6: Rs 30.39 crore

Day 7: Rs 24.23 crore

WEEK 1: Rs 337.58 crore

Day 8: Rs 22.95 crore

Day 9: Rs 34.74 crore

Day 10: Rs 36 crore

Day 11: Rs 13.85 crore

Day 12: Rs 12.72 crore

Day 13: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 8.75 crore

WEEK 2: Rs 139.26 crore

Day 15: Rs 8.3 crore

Day 16: 12.58 crore

Total: Rs 497.72 crore

Animal’s Worldwide Collection at The Box Office

According to early statistics for its 16th day from industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal earned Rs 13 crore net in India, bringing the global total to exceed Rs 800 crore gross. The picture gathered a total of Rs 797.60 (gross) globally in its first 15 days. Regarding the film’s India net collection, it has already made Rs 498 crore in 16 days across all five languages, with the majority of it coming from the Hindi version alone – over Rs 450 crore.

Animal has left the moviegoers split in two – While some criticize the movie for showing excessive violence, exhibiting toxic masculinity, and sexism, others call it raw and authentic and urge those who disagree to view it as a film rather than expecting a moral message. Unfortunately, no amount of misogyny and toxicity can keep people from seeing Ranbir Kapoor’s movie in the theatres.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.