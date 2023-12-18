Home

Entertainment

Animal Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranbir Kapoor’s Massive Entry Into Rs 500 Crore Club, Only 4th Bollywood Film to do so – Check Detailed Report After Second 3rd Weekend

Animal Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranbir Kapoor’s Massive Entry Into Rs 500 Crore Club, Only 4th Bollywood Film to do so – Check Detailed Report After Second 3rd Weekend

Animal has finished its third weekend at a fantastic note. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is now a proud fourth entrant into the Rs 500 crore club. Here's how it reached here.

Animal box office collection day 17 - enters Rs 500 crore club

Animal Third Weekend Box Office update: Animal has crossed its third weekend at the Box Office in style. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has done what was expected and predicted about the film – entering the Rs 500 crore club. After its Sunday collection, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial surpassed the huge benchmark of Rs 500 crore at the domestic Box Office and became only the fourth Bollywood to reach here.

Trending Now

Highlights Animal enters the Rs 500 crore club at Indian box office

Ranbir Kapoor gets his first-ever Rs 500 crore winner

Animal box office collection day 17 detailed report

Animal has shown a fantastic performance at the ticket window. The film, which has been deemed misogynist and toxic for many reasons, found wide acceptance at the Box Office amid discouraging reviews. The collections dropped as compared to the last two weekends but the film managed to collect in double-digits and set new records.

You may like to read

Check 17-Day Box Office Breakup of Animal – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 63.8 crore

Saturday: Rs 66.27 crore

Sunday: Rs 71.46 crore

Monday: Rs 43.96 crore

Tuesday: Rs 37.47 crore

Wednesday: Rs 30.39 crore

Thursday: Rs 24.23 crore

Friday: Rs 22.95 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.74 crore

Sunday: Rs 36 crore

Monday: Rs 13.85 crore

Tuesday: Rs 12.72 crore

Wednesday: Rs 10.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.75 crore

Friday: Rs 8.3 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.8 crore

Sunday: Rs 15 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 512.94 crore

Interestingly, all the Rs 500 crore nett earners belong to the year 2023. Pathaan is the first out-and-out Bollywood entry in the coveted club, followed by Gadar 2 and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and now, Ranbir Kapoor are the only Bollywood actors in the club. Animal is the seventh Indian film to have surpassed the benchmark of Rs 500 crore.

Check The List of Indian Films in The Rs 500 Crore Club at Domestic Box Office – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Baahubali 2 (2017): Rs 1030.42 crore KGF 2 (2022): Rs 859.7 crore RRR (2022): Rs 782.2 crore Jawan (2023): Rs 640.25 crore Pathaan (2023): Rs 543.09 Gadar 2 (2023): Rs525.7 crore Animal (2023): Rs 512.94 crore

Animal is running beyond Rs 800 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office. It has already beaten the likes of PK, 2.0 and Gadar 2 in the global market and is expected to finish its worldwide run at around Rs 900 crore gross.

Check Top 10 Indian Movies at Worldwide Box Office – Gross Collection (sacnilk)

Dangal: Rs 2070.3 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 1788.06 crore RRR: Rs 1230 crore KGF 2: Rs 1215 crore Jawan: Rs 1160 crore Pathaan: Rs 1055 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 922.03 crore Animal: Rs 815 crore PK: Rs 792 crore 2.0: Rs 744.78 crore Gadar 2: Rs 686 crore

Animal has a full clean window of a week to perform smoothly at the Box Office after which Dunki and Salaar: CeaseFire will create havoc as big Christmas releases. Both films are enjoying good numbers from advance booking and the audience will continue to go to the big screens to absorb the experience of the movies. This year has been fabulous in terms of Box Office and these two films will be final additions to the list.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Animal!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.