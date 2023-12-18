By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Animal Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranbir Kapoor’s Massive Entry Into Rs 500 Crore Club, Only 4th Bollywood Film to do so – Check Detailed Report After Second 3rd Weekend
Animal has finished its third weekend at a fantastic note. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is now a proud fourth entrant into the Rs 500 crore club. Here's how it reached here.
Animal Third Weekend Box Office update: Animal has crossed its third weekend at the Box Office in style. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has done what was expected and predicted about the film – entering the Rs 500 crore club. After its Sunday collection, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial surpassed the huge benchmark of Rs 500 crore at the domestic Box Office and became only the fourth Bollywood to reach here.
- Animal enters the Rs 500 crore club at Indian box office
- Ranbir Kapoor gets his first-ever Rs 500 crore winner
- Animal box office collection day 17 detailed report
Animal has shown a fantastic performance at the ticket window. The film, which has been deemed misogynist and toxic for many reasons, found wide acceptance at the Box Office amid discouraging reviews. The collections dropped as compared to the last two weekends but the film managed to collect in double-digits and set new records.
Check 17-Day Box Office Breakup of Animal – Nett Collection (sacnilk):
- Friday: Rs 63.8 crore
- Saturday: Rs 66.27 crore
- Sunday: Rs 71.46 crore
- Monday: Rs 43.96 crore
- Tuesday: Rs 37.47 crore
- Wednesday: Rs 30.39 crore
- Thursday: Rs 24.23 crore
- Friday: Rs 22.95 crore
- Saturday: Rs 34.74 crore
- Sunday: Rs 36 crore
- Monday: Rs 13.85 crore
- Tuesday: Rs 12.72 crore
- Wednesday: Rs 10.25 crore
- Thursday: Rs 8.75 crore
- Friday: Rs 8.3 crore
- Saturday: Rs 12.8 crore
- Sunday: Rs 15 crore (early estimates)
- Total: Rs 512.94 crore
Interestingly, all the Rs 500 crore nett earners belong to the year 2023. Pathaan is the first out-and-out Bollywood entry in the coveted club, followed by Gadar 2 and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and now, Ranbir Kapoor are the only Bollywood actors in the club. Animal is the seventh Indian film to have surpassed the benchmark of Rs 500 crore.
Check The List of Indian Films in The Rs 500 Crore Club at Domestic Box Office – Nett Collection (sacnilk)
- Baahubali 2 (2017): Rs 1030.42 crore
- KGF 2 (2022): Rs 859.7 crore
- RRR (2022): Rs 782.2 crore
- Jawan (2023): Rs 640.25 crore
- Pathaan (2023): Rs 543.09
- Gadar 2 (2023): Rs525.7 crore
- Animal (2023): Rs 512.94 crore
Animal is running beyond Rs 800 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office. It has already beaten the likes of PK, 2.0 and Gadar 2 in the global market and is expected to finish its worldwide run at around Rs 900 crore gross.
Check Top 10 Indian Movies at Worldwide Box Office – Gross Collection (sacnilk)
- Dangal: Rs 2070.3 crore
- Baahubali 2: Rs 1788.06 crore
- RRR: Rs 1230 crore
- KGF 2: Rs 1215 crore
- Jawan: Rs 1160 crore
- Pathaan: Rs 1055 crore
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 922.03 crore
- Animal: Rs 815 crore
- PK: Rs 792 crore
- 2.0: Rs 744.78 crore
- Gadar 2: Rs 686 crore
Animal has a full clean window of a week to perform smoothly at the Box Office after which Dunki and Salaar: CeaseFire will create havoc as big Christmas releases. Both films are enjoying good numbers from advance booking and the audience will continue to go to the big screens to absorb the experience of the movies. This year has been fabulous in terms of Box Office and these two films will be final additions to the list.
Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Animal!
