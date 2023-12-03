Home

Animal Box Office Collection Day 2 Performs Better Than Day 1: Ranbir’s Movie Beats Gadar 2, Tiger 3, Jawan, Leo – Check Earnings And Detailed Report

Animal Box Office Collection Day 2 Report: The most violent Bollywood film’s award goes to Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was released on December 1 and has been performing well at the box office. Day 1, i.e. Friday, showed double-digit numbers. India’s net collection on day 1 was Rs 63.8 crore in all the languages. Hindi got the maximum earnings of Rs 54.75 crore, Telugu got Rs 8.55 crore, Tamil had Rs 4 lakh and the film earned Rs 9 lakh from Karnataka, Rs 1 lakh from Malayalam.

Animal has a strong performance in terms of second-day’s advance bookings in India. As compared to Jawan and Leo, Animal secured the highest second-day bookings. Animal leads the chart with Rs 29 crore in day two advance sales, followed by Jawan with Rs 22 crore, and Leo with Rs 20 crore. Within two days, Animal has also crossed the lifetime gross collection of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in North America.

According to sacnilk.com, Animal movie on day 2 performed better than on day 1. On Saturday, December 2, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer had an overall 68.28% Hindi occupancy. India’s net collection was Rs 66 crore as per the early estimates, which is Rs 3 crore more from Friday. Combining both the days’ earnings, Animal earns Rs 129.80 crore in India.

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s film earned Rs 53.23 crore, which is Rs 13 crore less than Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film earned Rs 116 crore globally on day 1, surpassing SRK’s Pathaan, which made Rs 104.80 crore worldwide on the opening day. However, Animal hasn’t crossed Pathaan’s second-day collections i.e. Rs 70.50 crore.

Animal Box Office Collection Worldwide

The worldwide collection of Animal is huge, the film has become a monster blockbuster with a massive Rs 230 crore. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Animal has raked in a massive Rs 230 crore worldwide. He took to Twitter and wrote, “In 2 days, #Animal has grossed a huge Rs 230 Crs+ at the WW Box office.”

In 2 days, #Animal has grossed a huge

₹ 230 Crs+ at the WW Box office.. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2yrnuTJc9x — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 3, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.