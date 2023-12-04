Home

Animal Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor roars in style as his energy, iconic dialogues, plethora of action and some spicy drama are back in Animal. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, gets housefull shows even on day 3 and the craze shows no signs of slowing down. Within just three days of its release, Animal, which also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri proudly joined the coveted Rs 200 crore club. Animal Day 3 collection at the box office is Rs 201.53 crore in India, where most of the earnings are from the Hindi-speaking belt, i.e. Rs 176.58 crore. On the first Sunday, the gangster drama earned Rs 71.46 crore, better than Day 1 (Rs 63 crore) and Day 2 (Rs 66 crore). Hindi alone gets Rs 63.46 on day 3 in India.

People are queuing up at cinemas to get Animal tickets but all shows are mostly booked. The Animal movie craze is so high that people are ready to book the tickets in black, a trend which was mainstream decades ago.

Animal Worldwide Box Office Collection Day

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is having a “record-smashing run” at the box office. The movie has become the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 350 crore mark in just three days, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The worldwide earnings of Animal for three days is Rs 360 crore. In India, the film earned Rs 71.46 crore on day 3. This sums the amount to Rs 201.53.

Despite ‘A’ certification and clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, Animal became Tsunami and created history within three days. Had Animal arrived solo, without clash and more screens/shows allotted to it, it would’ve easily challenged or overtaken Jawan with its 3-day numbers.

For the 3-day opening weekend, #Animal grosses a whopping ₹ 360 Crs at the WW Box office.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 4, 2023

Animal beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan in 3 days’ Hindi version collection and global collection. Animal collected Rs Rs 201.53 crore and Pathaan earned Rs 166.75 crore on day 3 in India. The worldwide collection of these three films are as follows:

Animal: Rs 360 crore [Fri – Sun]

Jawan: Rs 350 crore [Thu -Sat]

Pathaan: Rs 313 crore [Wed – Fri]

