Animal Box Office Collection Day 4: Massive Drop on First Monday, Check Detailed Day-Wise Breakup of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 4 India: Check the latest figures and day-wise breakup of collections after four days (first Monday) at the ticket window.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 4 India: Animal movie registered a good Monday in India, taking the total four-day collection to near the benchmark of Rs 241.43 crore net at the Box Office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial saw a substantial drop after its first weekend which hasn’t been the case with many other Bollywood biggies including Tiger 3 at the ticket window. After going strong on day 1 with Rs 63.8 crore, day 2 with Rs 66.27 crore and day 3 with Rs 71.46 crore, Animal’s performance at the box office window dipped as it didn’t cross Sunday’s numbers.

On Monday, Animal earned Rs 39.9 crore, despite the shows going houseful. From the Hindi language, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer earned the maximum – Rs 36 crore, reported trade website sacnilk. After the film managed to cross Rs 360 crore worldwide on day 3, there was a buzz that this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial would have similar numbers for day 4 i.e. Monday. But we can say the film has passed the Monday test as the total collection of Animal movie is Rs 241.43 crore in India. The film has already become Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener raking up Rs 116 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Animal has surpassed Brahmastra Part 1‘s Rs 37 crore opening day mark.

At the box office window, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal clashed with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. This could be one of the reasons for the dip in numbers on Monday. Had Animal arrived solo, without clash and more screens and shows allotted to it, it would’ve easily challenged or overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Released on December 1, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal unfolds the heart-wrenching narrative of Rannvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor), a man who wants his father Balbir Singh’s (Anil Kapoor) attention since his childhood years. Despite his longing for love, any criticism of Balbir Singh triggers Rannvijay’s violent tendencies.

