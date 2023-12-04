Animal Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Gangster Drama Pass The Monday Test?

Home

Animal Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Animal movie starrer Ranbir Kapoor kickstarted with a massive start globally. Day after day, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has only grown. The three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) have been massive for the film at the box office window in India and overseas. Animal movie’s bookings are going strong and fans are struggling with the movie tickets as the shows are houseful even on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Animal movie has been making noise for becoming monster blockbuster. After going strong on day 1 with Rs 63.8 crore, day 2 with Rs 66.27 crore and day 3 with Rs 71.46 crore, will the film perform well on Monday and pass the crucial test? After the film managed to cross Rs 360 crore worldwide and Rs 201.53 crore in India, there has been a buzz if this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will have similar numbers for day 4 i.e. Monday.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Estimates

As per the early booking report by sacnilk.com, Animal numbers are expected to drop as the film may earn less as compared to the weekend as it is a working day. As of now, Animal earned around Rs 22.15 crore net in India on its fourth day for all languages. On Monday, the film had an overall 37.39% Hindi occupancy with 30% morning shows and 44% afternoon shows. While Animal is likely to make a collection of Rs 35-40 crores today, it will be interesting to see if the movie will continue its winning streak this week. Animal’s earnings on day 4 may change but it won’t be more than Sunday’s numbers as told above, it’s a working day.

Animal and Sam Bahadur’s Clash

Animal’s clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur at the box office window has also been one of the reasons for the dip in numbers on Monday. Had Animal arrived solo, without clash and more screens and shows allotted to it, it would’ve easily challenged or overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Watch this space for more updates on Animal box office collection.

