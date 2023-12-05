Home

Animal Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Estimates): Ranbir Kapoor’s Movie Registers a Thunderous Tuesday, to Beat Sanju Soon – Check Detailed Report

Animal is doing a fabulous business in weekdays. Here's an estimate for its first Tuesday as the Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to another solid benchmark at the domestic Box Office.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Estimates - First Tuesday

Animal Box Office Collection Update: Animal continues to make Bollywood rise and shine at the Box Office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has entered its first week and even though the dip in collection is visible, it is far better than many movies. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has shown a promising business on Tuesday, its fifth day. The collection shows around a 50 per cent drop from its first Monday but most films don’t even collect in double digit on Tuesday.

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the film has collected in the range of Rs 20-23 crore nett on its fifth day. This is a striking number for a film which has been criticised for its misogynistic undertones as much as it has been appreciated for its powerful performances. Animal stands at around Rs 266-268 crore nett after its five-day run at the domestic Box Office.

Check The 5-Day Box Office Breakup of Animal – India Nett (Early Estimates – sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 63.8 crore

Saturday: Rs 66.27 crore

Sunday: Rs 71.46 crore

Monday: Rs 43.96 crore

Tuesday: Rs 20.52 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 266.01 crore

Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in important roles. It has got a good 17 more days to perform smoothly at the Box Office before Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar: The Ceasefire hit the screens as the big Christmas releases this year.

Animal to Surpass Sanju to Become Highest-Grossing Film for Ranbir Kapoor

With this pace, Animal will surpass Ranbir’s highest-grossing film, Sanju by Friday. Many trade experts believe that the film has got 100 per cent potential of entering the Rs 500 crore club by the end of its second weekend at the domestic Box office. Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released in the year 2018 and collected a total of Rs 342.57 crore nett in India after its eight weeks of run. Animal is looking at surpassing this mark before 10 days.

This seems like a golden run for Ranbir at the Box Office, especially after the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earlier this year. The film is riding on the curiosity value and how it has triggered a conversation among the audience. Its growth curve during the second weekend is expected to be huge. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Animal!

