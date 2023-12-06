Home

Entertainment

Animal Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Movie Continues to go Strong on Non Holiday Tuesday – Check Detailed Report

Animal Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s Movie Continues to go Strong on Non Holiday Tuesday – Check Detailed Report

Animal Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's Actioner Slows Down in India on Non Holiday Tuesday But Goes Strong in North America - Check Detailed Earnings

Animal Box Office Collection Day 5 Report: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, continued performing well at the domestic box office. As per sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly Rs 38.25 crore on Tuesday, the fifth day of its release. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. The film hit theatres last week on Friday.

Trending Now

Animal box office collection so far

According to sacnilk.com, Animal earned Rs 38 crore nett in India on its fifth day, as per early estimates. The film earned Rs 43.96 crore on day four of its release, Rs 71.46 crore on day three, and Rs 66 crore on day two and Rs 63.8 crore on day 1. The total collection of the film at the box office in India currently stands at Rs 283.74 crore.

You may like to read

Animal is heading towards the Rs 300 crore club before one week gets completed. The film is currently Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing film in India, after Sanju which had a lifetime business of Rs 342.53 crore. On the other hand, Animal entered the Rs 400 crore club globally. As shared by the film’s team, Animal earned a total of Rs 425 crore at the global box office on day 4.

The Wednesday advance booking numbers show that people are eager to go and watch the film and the earnings are unstoppable. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol’s avatars shown by filmmaker Sandeep have won the audiences hearts. There are a lot of loop holes in the film, but the acting of Ranbir has surpassed everyone and everything. He is soon going to become the box office king with his performance in Animal.

Animal movie is a tsunami in North America

Animal becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing film in North America crossing Brahmastra within 5 days. The box office mayhem continues and it is chasing many more records. Film trader and critic Ramesh Bala has shared the latest figures today for five days and Animal has earned $8 million (Rs 66.4 crore)

#Animal becomes #RanbirKapoor’s highest grossing film in North America crossing #Brahmastra within 5 days. The box office mayhem continues and it is chasing many more records. REMEMBER, THE NAME IS RANVIJAY SINGH BALBIR!!! North America release by @NirvanaCinemas &… pic.twitter.com/QzjPusu7Pp — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 6, 2023

Watch this space for more updates on Animal Box Office Collection.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.