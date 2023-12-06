Home

Entertainment

Animal Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Estimates): Massive Entry of Ranbir Kapoor in Rs 300 Crore Club, Rs 500 Crore Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Animal Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Estimates): Massive Entry of Ranbir Kapoor in Rs 300 Crore Club, Rs 500 Crore Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Animal is making a lot of noise at the Box Office. It has now become Ranbir Kapoor's second film to enter the Rs 300 crore club after Sanju. Here's the breakup after six days.

Animal Box Office collection Wednesday early estimates

Animal box office record update: Ranbir Kapoor has got his second entry into the coveted Rs 300 crore club at the Box Office. His latest film Animal, which has been criticised as much as it has been appreciated, is enjoying a marvellous run at the ticket window. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it has generated a conversation among the audience about violence and misogyny and that curiosity factor is working in the film’s favour. Animal entered the club in just six days, making it one of the fastest Bollywood films to cross the benchmark of Rs 300 crore at the domestic Box Office.

Trending Now

The film, also starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in important roles, collected in the range of Rs 17-19 crore nett at the Box Office on Wednesday, taking the total of six days to around Rs 300-Rs 302 crore. Animal is now the 12th Bollywood film of all time to embrace a triple century in the domestic market and the second for Ranbir after Sanju in the club. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which was released in 2018, ended its lifetime run at Rs 342.57 crore nett.

You may like to read

Check The List of Top 11 Bollywood Movies in Rs 300 Crore Club (India Nett):

Jawan: Rs 582.31 crore Gadar 2: Rs 525.7 crore Pathaan: Rs 524.53 crore Dangal: Rs 374.43 crore Sanju: Rs 342.57 crore PK: Rs 340.8 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339.16 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 320.34 crore War: Rs 303.34 crore Padmaavat: Rs 302.15 crore Sultan: Rs 300.45 crore

With this pace at the Box Office, Animal is expected to cross the staggering benchmark of Rs 500 crore by the end of its second weekend which is going to be yet another big feather in its success cap.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Animal After 6 Days (India Nett – sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 63.8 crore

Saturday: Rs 66.27 crore

Sunday: Rs 71.46 crore

Monday: Rs 43.96 crore

Tuesday: Rs 37.47 crore

Wednesday: Rs 17.56 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 300.52 crore

Animal is soon going to surpass Sanju to become the highest-grossing film of Ranbir’s career. This will definitely be a big boost to him and his fans who have never tasted this kind of magnanimous Box Office success in a long time. What are your thoughts about the film’s success? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Animal!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.