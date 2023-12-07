Home

Entertainment

Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: One of The Fastest Hindi Movies to Cross Rs 500 Crore Mark Globally, Ranbir Kapoor Gives 2nd Biggest Hindi Film Of All-Time

Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: One of The Fastest Hindi Movies to Cross Rs 500 Crore Mark Globally, Ranbir Kapoor Gives 2nd Biggest Hindi Film Of All-Time

Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's gangster drama has finally achieved the milestone of Rs 500 crore collection at the Worldwide Box Office and Rs 300 Crore collection at the Indian box office. It has also become one of the fastest Hindi films to have entered the club -in six days.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: One of The Fastest Hindi Movies to Cross Rs 500 Crore Mark Globally, Ranbir Kapoor Gives 2nd Biggest Hindi Film Of All-Time

Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: After making a big noise at the box office in India and overseas, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first collaboration, Animal, has finally crossed the huge benchmark of Rs 500 crore nett collection at the Global Box Office. With Rs 300 crore collection in India. Animal is not only the third Hindi film to enter Rs 500 crore club but the fastest one to do so after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has taken only 6 days to enter the coveted club at the International market whereas Pathaan took 5 days while Jawan did the same in 3 days.



Trending Now

Check The List of Top 3 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films of All Time at the Global Box Office

Jawan : Rs 521 crore in 3 days

: Rs 521 crore in 3 days Pathaan : Rs 542 crore in 5 days

: Rs 542 crore in 5 days Animal: Rs 500 crore in 6 days

Day Wise Box Office Collection of Animal in India and Worldwide

Animal day 1 box office collection: Rs 116 crore WW; Rs 64 crore in India

Animal day 2 box office collection: Rs 236 crore WW; Rs 130 crore in India

Animal day 3 box office collection: Rs 356 crore WW; Rs 201.53 crore in India

Animal day 4 box office collection: Rs 425 crore WW; Rs 241.43 crore in India

Animal day 5 box office collection: Rs 481 crore WW; Rs 283.74 crore in India

Animal day 6 box office collection: Over Rs 500 crore WW; Rs 312.96 crore in India

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to beat his own record with Animal. The gangster drama may soon become Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossing film till date when he beats Sanju. Ranbir’s Sanju (2018) in the role of Sanjay Dutt was RK’s one of the best performing films, then it was Brahmastra: Part 1, which had collected Rs 418 crore gross at the worldwide box office. But Animal broke the record of Ayaan Mukerji’s directorial long time ago, and if the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film goes strong with the same pace, Animal will beat Sanju this week. The Rajkumar Hirani film stands at gross worldwide collection of Rs 586.85 cr.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.