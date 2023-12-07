Home

Animal Box Office Collection Day 7 (Early Estimates): Ranbir Kapoor's Misogynistic Drama Beats Kabir Singh to Become Highest-Grossing A-rated Bollywood Film

Animal Box Office Collection Day 7 (Early Estimates): Ranbir Kapoor’s Misogynistic Drama Beats Kabir Singh to Become Highest-Grossing A-rated Bollywood Film

Animal completes a week at the Box Office and does a fabulous business despite all the criticism that coming its way for being mindlessly misgonynistic. Check the latest figures here.

Animal First Week Box Office Update

Animal box office record update: Animal is only growing at the Box Office. Even on weekdays, it performed better than most Bollywood festive releases. And all this, despite the criticism that it has received for blatantly promoting misogyny and violence. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer revenge drama has completed one week’s run at the domestic Box Office and has successfully surpassed the benchmark of Rs 300 crore nett. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it has now set a new record in its name.

Interestingly, this new record earlier belonged to Kabir Singh which was deemed equally toxic and sexist, also directed by Vanga. After its seven days at the ticket window, Animal stands at around Rs 330 crore nett in India, an impressive figure for a non-holiday release. The film, also starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri among others, collected in the range of Rs 16-18 crore on Thursday, as per the early estimates published in the trade website sacnilk.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Animal After First Week – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 63.8 crore

Saturday: Rs 66.27 crore

Sunday: Rs 71.46 crore

Monday: Rs 43.96 crore

Tuesday: Rs 37.47 crore

Wednesday: Rs 30.39 crore

Thursday: Rs 16.42 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 329.77 crore

Kabir Singh, a Box Office hit, was released in the year 2019, and ended its lifetime run at Rs 278.80 crore nett in India. Animal has come long past this number and it will enter the Rs 500 crore club by the end of this weekend. Ranbir’s revenge drama will become only the fourth film after Jawan, Pathaan and Gadare 2 to enter the prestigious club in the domestic market. Even at the global Box Office, Animal has surpassed Kabir Singh, the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film before. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani lead film grossed Rs 377 crore worldwide in its overall run and Animal only took four days to go past this number. It is now running at around Rs 527 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office. The film is expected to end up entering the unbelievable Rs 1000 crore club soon.

Check The List of Top 5 A-rated Indian Films at Domestic Box Office (Nett Collection – sacnilk):

Animal (2023): Rs 330 crore (approx) Kabir Singh (2019): Rs 278.80 crore The Kashmir Files (2022): Rs 252.25 crore The Kerala Story (2023): Rs 241.75 crore OMG 2 (2023): Rs 151.16 crore

Animal has got a huge second weekend and it will be interesting to see how it manages to break more exotic records at the domestic Box Office in the next three days. What are your guesses about its second-weekend figures? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Animal!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.