Animal Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Becomes Highest First Week Worldwide Gross After Jawan And Pathaan

Animal's first week box office collection, i.e. day 7 is humongous. Ranbir Kapoor's movie becomes third highest first week worldwide gross. Check earnings in detail.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor has never stopped winning our hearts be it with his work or in real life. There is a reason to call this gentleman ‘heartthrob’ and now ‘box office king’. Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor has surely given tough competition to Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur with power-packed action scenes as Balbir Singh. Besides being termed as a misogynistic movie, the film has been roaring at the box office windows in India and overseas. The aura of Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen is truly unimaginable. He has given his career-best performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama. Talking about the box office figures on day 7, i.e. week one, Animal has become the third-highest first-week worldwide gross after Jawan and Pathaan. Jawan’s first week collection was Rs 661 crore and Pathaan had earned Rs 630 crore.

Day Wise Box Office Collection of Animal in India and Worldwide

Animal day 1 box office collection: Rs 116 crore WW; Rs 64 crore in India

Animal day 2 box office collection: Rs 236 crore WW; Rs 130 crore in India

Animal day 3 box office collection: Rs 356 crore WW; Rs 201.53 crore in India

Animal day 4 box office collection: Rs 425 crore WW; Rs 241.43 crore in India

Animal day 5 box office collection: Rs 481 crore WW; Rs 283.74 crore in India

Animal day 6 box office collection: Rs 527 crore WW; Rs 312.96 crore in India

Animal day 7 box office collection: Over Rs 550 crore WW; Rs 338.85 crore in India

Animal is getting a lot of love from America, Australia and Gulf countries. At the Indian box office, Ramnbir Kapoor starrer earned Rs 338.85 crore, adding day 7’s Rs 25.50 crore, as reported by sacnilk.com. The global box office collection of Animal is over RS 550 crore till now. The upcoming weekend will be profitable for Animal because of Saturday and Sunday (December 9 and 10).

Animal boasts an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Ranbir also has bold scenes with actor Triptii Dimri, who has been making headlines for her character in the movie. From storyline to high-octane action sequences, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has put his soul into the picture, as evident from the outcome.

Ranbir Kapoor has yet to beat his own record of Sanju (2018) as the film has a gross worldwide box office collection of Rs 586 crore.

Watch this space for more updates on Animal box office collection.

