Animal Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor’s Blockbuster to Surpass Rs 600 Crore Globally- Check Detailed Reports!

Animal box office collection Day 8: Sandeep Vanga Reddy's movie has turned out to be massive hit. Animal has a worldwide earning of Rs 563 crore which is just few lakhs less to Ranbir Kapoor's another starrer Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film Animal minted a whopping of Rs 563 crore worldwide.

Animal box office collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor’s epic action-thriller, Animal, continues to rake in substantial earnings at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. A week has passed since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie hit the big screens, and on its eighth day, it collected an impressive Rs 23.34 crore in India, bringing the overall collection to Rs 362.11 crore.

In addition to its domestic success, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, garnered an enormous Rs 563 crore worldwide, trailing just behind another Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Sanju, by a few lakhs. Sanju, with global earnings exceeding ₹587 crore, clinched the top spot as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2018. It secured its position as the fifth highest-earning Hindi film in India and stands as the 16th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Returning to Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster, the film had a bumper opening week, earning Rs 63.80 crore on the opening day. Following the opening day, the film accrued Rs 66.27 crore on Saturday and Rs 71.46 crore on Sunday. In the next week, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s action-thriller earned Rs 43.96 on Monday, Rs 37.47 on Tuesday, and Rs 30.39 crore on Wednesday.

With an overall earning of Rs 563 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor’s film has become the fourth-biggest Hindi movie of the year, trailing behind Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Jawan. As the weekend approaches, it is expected that the film will surpass the Rs 600 crore mark.

Despite the embroiling controversy wrapped around Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s movie, the film has witnessed massive audience reach. While many have slammed the movie due to the unwholesome concept and misogyny, others have loved Ranbir Kapoor’s acting.

Meanwhile, Animal has secured the third-largest opening week in Hindi cinema history and claimed the top spot for a non-holiday release. “Animal” has now become the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film.

It is also anticipated that Animal will dominate the ticket counter until Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki releases in theatres on December 21.

What are your reviews about Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal?

