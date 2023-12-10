Home

Animal Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor’s Vengeful Actioner is UNSTOPPABLE, Inches Closer Rs 400 Crore – Check Day-Wise Reports And Analysis

Animal Box Office Collection: Animal, the very violent crime drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, is still dominating the box office even after two weekends. The movie brought in an incredible Rs 37 crore (in all five languages) on the ninth day.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 9: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is still making a lot of money compared to many other recent movies, especially on weekdays, despite a slow fall in daily box office earnings since it began its second week in theatres. The film has been rising to unprecedented heights in the domestic space. The film has remained resilient and is nearly crossing the Rs 400 crore threshold. Day 9 of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal brought in an additional Rs 35 crore, bringing the movie’s total earnings to Rs 395 crore on its second Saturday. With its enormous worldwide box office collection of over Rs 600 crore, the movie is already shattering previous records.

Animal Day-Wise Collection at Box Office

Day 1: Rs 63.8 crore

Day 2: Rs 66.27 crore

Day 3: Rs 71.46 crore

Day 4: Rs 43.96 crore

Day 5: Rs 37.47 crore

Day 6: Rs 30.39 crore

Day 7: Rs 24.23 crore

WEEK 1: Rs 337 crore

Day 8: Rs 22.95 crore

Day 9: Rs 37 crore (early estimates)

Total: 398.53 crore

Animal‘s remarkable Rs 37 crore in revenue was earned on the second Saturday after release, December 9, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. This brought the film’s India net collection to Rs 398.53 crore, narrowly missing the Rs 400 crore club. These numbers are from Sacnilk.com, an industry tracker, early estimates.

Ranbir Kapoor Massive Box Office Entry And How!

After three Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, the Ranbir Kapoor movie is the sixth Indian film to make Rs 600 crore in India. In addition to becoming one of the biggest films of the year, Animal has been Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing picture to date. Before that, Sanju had earned Rs 342.53 crore in lifetime revenue in 2018.

About Ranbir Kapoor’s Film ‘Animal’

Animal, which stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles, is expected to continue ruling the box office until Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki opens in theatres on December 21. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. After Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, this is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third motion picture.

The film, however, has been the subject of intense criticism for its overt misogyny, as well as for glorifying toxic masculinity and violence. The Chhattisgarh Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan filed a complaint in the Rajya Sabha, claiming that her daughter sobbed after watching the crime.

