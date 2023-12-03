Home

Bobby Deol couldn't hold his tears after receiving immense love for his phenomenal performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal - WATCH viral video

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, has created a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. With tremendous anticipation surrounding its compelling plot and fascinating characters, the movie was ultimately released on December 1. The second day at the box office for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film has already seen it surpass the Rs 100 crore mark. Recently, Bobby Deol broke down in front of the media after receiving a ton of love and appreciation for his long-awaited return to the big screen.

Bobby Deol was surrounded by his team and media when the actor broke down. The actor stopped to interact with the paps and said, “Thank you so much. God has been really kind Itna pyaar mil raha hai iss film ke liye, mujhe lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hoon.” Bobby then went to his car to wipe his tears with tissues.

WATCH Bobby Deol’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

At the trailer release event held in Delhi recently, Bobby Deol disclosed how he landed the role in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie. He said he didn’t believe it when Sandeep called because he didn’t have much work at the time.

Bobby Deol’s video went viral in no time soon after Lord Bobby’s fans reacted to the clip. His fans dropped heart eyes and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “What a year for deols … First sunny deol gave his career first 500 cr movie which opened at 40 cr on first day and now Bobby deol has his first 60 plus opening in animal …well done (sic).” Another user commented, “What a comeback @iambobbydeol ! Our childhood hero is back ! ❤️ (sic).” The third user said, “Bobby deserves a film of his own.” The fourth user said, “Phle isi bobby ko log troll kiya krte te aur aaj appreciate kr rh h👏 , well I’m happy for him, 🙌❤️ (sic).”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’ deals with the complex relationship between business tycoon Balbir Singh and his son, Rannvijay Singh. Ranvijay swears to exact revenge on his opponent, Abrar Haque if tragedy befalls Balbir. He starts a vicious gang war because he is determined to keep his family safe. The film had a great premiere in theatres because of the fan excitement and fervour around it. Ranbir Kapoor plays the main character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist. Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor have prominent parts in the movie as well.

