Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Decodes Rashmika Mandanna's Viral Dialogue, 'Very Emotional Scene...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about Rashmika Mandanna's viral dialogue from the action-crime movie, Animal. THIS is what the director said:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal has been the talk of the town ever since the release of its trailer. Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s film’s advance booking has minted close to Rs 14 crore. Ahead of the release, the writer-director justified why Mandanna gripped her teeth in one of the scenes from the vengeful drama. Rashmika Mandanna caught significant attention and became a hot topic of discussion owing to her unclear dialogue. In the trailer, she said, “I really wish he had died that day,” in a dramatic way. She gripped her teeth too tight that the dialogue wasn’t as clear as it should’ve been. Rashmika’s scene from the film went viral on social media and became a subject of memes.

WATCH Rashmika Mandanna’s Viral Scene From Animal:

Dialogues alone might not create a significant impact Daisy Shah : Our business is our business, None of your business Rashmika Mandanna: Hold my beer#Animal pic.twitter.com/mfdiiyKdSj — ⚡️ (@gandhirks) November 24, 2023

Animal Director Justifies Rashmika Mandanna’s Viral Dialogue

During an interaction with India Today, Sandeep explained the sequence played by the actress and disclosed why Rasmika clenched her teeth during the scene. The director said, “Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to speak in a particular way because it is a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in significant roles. The film also stars Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. Anil is roped in to play Ranbir’s emotionally distant father, while Rashika plays the lead actor’s love interest, Geetanjali. and Bobby plays the dark and violent antagonist in the movie. The most-anticipated film is all set to make a worldwide release on December 1, 2023, in five languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kanada, and Tamil.

