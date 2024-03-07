Home

Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Offers His Hair at Tirumala Temple Post Vengeful Drama’s Success – See VIRAL Pics

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga visited Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. He appeared in a bald avatar as he offered his hair to the deity - See viral photos.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning. His bald avatar, nevertheless, drew the attention of the admirers. Sandeep was spotted in the Tirumala temple premises in the paparazzi-captured videos. He is spotted sporting a pink scarf and a dark blue kurta. He had a neat, well-shaven appearance and a bald head. He allegedly offered the god his hair. Since his 2017 directorial debut, Arjun Reddy, he has consistently been portrayed with a lot of hair on his head and face. In fact, all of Sandeep’s protagonists—Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh (2019), and Ranbir Kapoor as Rannvijay Singh in last year’s Animal (2023) —are presented in similar ways.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga discussed his upcoming project following his darshan. When questioned about his upcoming film, Sandeep said that Spirit, starring Telugu superstar Prabhas, is it. Spirit, like Kabir Singh and Animal, will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series alongside Sandeep. When questioned by the media about his upcoming work, the filmmaker said, “I will be directing a movie called Spirit with Prabhas soon.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024’s Best Director category for his movie ‘Animal.’ The film was criticized, meanwhile, for what was seen to be a misogynistic portrayal. The movie also starred Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, in addition to Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir plays Rannvijay Singh in the film vengeful drama, which centres on a tumultuous father-son relationship. After his father is the target of an assassination attempt, Singh seeks revenge with the help of his brothers. ‘Animal‘ brought in more than Rs 800 crore at the box office.

