Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals’ Why Parineeti Chopra Was ‘Not Fit’ For Geetanjali’s Role – Check Deets Here

Recently in an interview, Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed why Parineeti Chopra was not selected to essay the role of Geetanjali.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’ scripted history at the box office. Despite the film being filled with violence and misogyny, the power-packed action has garnered ₹ 532.44 crore domestically. Now, in a recent interview, the director of the film has revealed the reason behind Parineeti Chopra’s exit from the movie. Parineeti, who recently tied the knot with Raghav Chadha, was the initial choice for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh and Animal.

Redyy in the interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta said that Parineeti did not fit the role of Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna’s character in ‘Animal’) when the look test happened. The director said, “Actually, galti mera hi hai. I said, ‘Ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe (It’s my fault. I told her to forgive me).’ I signed her (Parineeti Chopra) one and a half years before the shoot, and, for some reason, I didn’t see Geetanjali in her. Kuch kuch characters kuch kuch logo ko set nahi hota hai (Some things are not meant to be).”

“Main kabhi audition main believe nahi karta (I don’t believe in auditions). I go by my instinct only. That I know. From day one I have liked her acting, and I always wanted to cast her as Preeti, also in ‘Kabir Singh’ but hua nahi uss time (It did not work out),” the director added.

Concluding, Sandeep said, “That’s long due. I always wanted to work with her. I told her, and she also knows that. I told her, ‘Sorry, nothing is bigger than the film. So I’m taking this decision and going ahead with another artist.’ She felt bad, but she understood why I was saying that.”

About Animal

Animal is a tale of how a son’s love for his father turns toxic and starts to impact his life. The movie glorifies violence in every scene. Also, the film’s dialogue is enough to understand how much the film consists of misogyny. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, along with Triptii Dimri.

