Bobby Deol's First Look Poster From Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Out

Animal First Look Poster: Bobby Deol’s Bloodied Face Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine

Bobby Deol's first look poster from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal shows blood spilled all over the face. He can be seen asking someone to keep quiet with the gesture of his hand.

Bobby Deol first look from Animal. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bobby Deol is enjoying a powerful second innings as an actor. He will next be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Adding to the excitement for the action thriller, the makers have unveiled the first look poster of Bobby Deol’s character in the film. The picture shows blood spilled all over his face. The Soldier star can be seen dressed in a formal blue suit. He appears to be asking someone to stay silent in the captivating first look from the much-awaited drama.

Netizens React To Bobby Deol’s First Look Poster From Animal

Sharing the poster on his official Instagram account, Bobby Deol captioned the post, “Animal ka Enemy.” His brother and actor Sunny Deol took to the comment section of the post and penned, “Yes Bob Go For it.” Cousin Abhay Deol reacted to the poster with three red heart emojis. Esha Deol also posted bicep and red heart emoticons. Several others reacted to the post with a fire and red heart emoji.

If the first look poster is any hint, Bobby Deol will be seen in a powerful role in Animal. His character in the movie goes by the name of DJ Bobby.

Check out the poster of Animal featuring Bobby Deol below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)



Prior to this, the makers had released the first look poster for Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters. While Ranbir Kapoor’s character has been named Arjun Singh, Anil Kapoor will play the role of Balbir Singh. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen essaying the role of a simple housewife, Geetanjali.

All About Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Movie buffs will get to see the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s next on September 28. Made under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 1, this year. The cast of the film will also have Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor as Aau, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Rabi Lamichhane in pivotal roles.

Talking about the technical crew of Animal, financed by T-Series Films in association with Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios, the venture will feature camera work by Amit Roy. Along with directing the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also looking after the editing of the action entertainer.

