Home

Entertainment

Animal Gets ‘A’ Certificate by CBFC, A First in Ranbir Kapoor’s Career

Animal Gets ‘A’ Certificate by CBFC, A First in Ranbir Kapoor’s Career

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor gets A certificate from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

Animal Gets 'A' Certificate by CBFC, A First in Ranbir Kapoor's Career

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is scheduled to release on December 1 in the theatres. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Ahead of the trailer launch, Animal gets cleared by the censor board (CBFC) as they have granted an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate. The runtime of Animal has also been revealed. The movie is for more than 3 hours, the exact time is 3 hours and 21 minutes. Interestingly, this is Ranbir’s first film in his career to get an adults-only certificate.

Trending Now

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s tweet read, “Censor rating for ANIMAL is A 🙂 3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime 🙂 #AnimalTheFilm Releasing on Dec 1st @VangaPictures @TSeries (sic).”

You may like to read

Censor rating for ANIMAL is A 🙂

3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime 🙂#AnimalTheFilm

Releasing on Dec 1st@VangaPictures@TSeries — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 22, 2023

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for Kabir Singh. It is slated for a theatrical release on December 1, and will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

In the film, Rashmika plays Ranbir’s wife and Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir’s father who has never loved him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.