Mumbai: Actor Daisy Shah has starred in films like Jai Ho and Race 3, has been using the power of social media to its full potential. The actor, who has been a vocal supporter of animal rights, has been utilising her social media platforms to effect change. The 37-year-old actor has always been outspoken about her passion for animals and her desire to assist them in living healthy, cruelty-free lives.

Daisy's narrative area has always been filled with animal adoption and help notifications. With nearly four million followers, the actor is making a significant difference for the voiceless. She frequently posts pictures with her dog babies Theo and Miko, also shares adoption stories on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

For those of you who are unaware, the actor is also planning to create an animal shelter. The rescue will house abandoned animals who will be supported by the elite animal’s unique treatment. We hope to see the shelter open soon, as it is such an amazing concept built-in Daisy’s profound love for animals.

