Home

Entertainment

Animal Makers SLAM Javed Akhtar For ‘Lick My Shoe’ Remark: ‘Writer of Your Calibre Cannot Understand…’

Animal Makers SLAM Javed Akhtar For ‘Lick My Shoe’ Remark: ‘Writer of Your Calibre Cannot Understand…’

Javed Akhtar, renowned for writing scripts like "Zanjeer," "Deewar," and "Mr India," recently expressed concern, stating that the commercial success of movies featuring problematic scenes represents a "dangerous" trend.

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar, famous for penning movies such as “Zanjeer”, “Deewar”, and “Mr India”, recently commented and said the commercial success of films with problematic scenes was a “dangerous” trend. While the scriptwriter and lyricists did not mention the film Animal, Akhtar While he didn’t mention the name of “Animal”, the screenwriter cited the example of the film’s controversial bootlicking scene featuring Ranbir and Triptii Dimri, who play Ranvijay and Zoya.

Trending Now

In response, the team of Animal took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and tagged Akhtar and wrote: “Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE… Let love be free from the politics of gender… (sic).” The official page of the film “Animal” shared a post in which the team expressed that if a woman had requested a man to lick her shoe, the incident would likely have been celebrated under the banner of “feminism.”

You may like to read

The post read, “If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said ‘lick my shoe’ then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism… Let’s just call them lovers. LOVER cheated and lied. LOVER said lick my shoe. Period @Javedakhtarjadu.”

During an International Film Festival at the Ajanta Ellora in Aurangabad last week, the lyricist expressed his concerns about the situation in the cinema.

“I believe it’s a testing time for the young filmmakers today as to what kind of characters they want to create that the society will applaud. For instance, if there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and if the film is a super-duper hit, then that’s very dangerous,” Akhtar said.

The respected writer also mentioned that the responsibility of determining which films to embrace or turn down ultimately rests on the audience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.