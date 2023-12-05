Animal Movie: Bobby Deol Finally Reveals About His Short Screen Time, Says ‘I Wish…’

Home

Animal actor Bobby Deol was recently seen getting emotional owing to the appreciation he received from his fans playing the character of Abrar in the film. Here's what Bobby had to say on getting short screen time.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction, Animal has become the talk of the town because of its storyline, influencing characters, and unpredictable story. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor, other actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and others have given their best performances. The film, which is currently on a record-breaking streak eyes to make a box office collection of Rs 425 crore.

In between positive feedback of Animal, Bobby Deol was recently seen getting emotional owing to the appreciation he received from his fans playing the character of Abrar in the film. Before the Animal trailer launch the Bollywood actor took his time to thank filmmaker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga for considering him for the movie. The Animal star faced a drought of film contracts for a long period and it came to an end only when this movie came his way.

The cameo appearance by Bobby Deol on the big screen was lauded for his impeccable acting skills, although a group of fans were furious to know why the actor had a short screen time in the movie. However, Bobby signed the Animal project knowing that he would have a short appearance in the action-drama movie. Bobby was well aware of the fact that it was not the length of the role that mattered, but it was the character that was filled with enthusiasm he wanted to be a part of.

In a conversation with PTI, Boby Deol said, “I wish I had more scenes, but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there would be so much love, appreciation, and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing.”

In between the interaction Bobby Deol had a second thought on the role of Abrar in Animal. He mentioned that fans were so excited to see the character that there must be a spin-off. Bobby said, “It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you, playing that character. It feels good.”

What are your thoughts on Bobby Deol’s role in Animal? Do you think the role of Abrar should have a spin-off in the movie? Let us know your thoughts!

