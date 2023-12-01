Home

Animal Movie Review LIVE Updates: First Day First Show Starts At 7AM, Ranbir Kapoor's Fans Celebrate Outside Theatres

Animal Movie Review LIVE Updates: First Day First Show Starts At 7AM, Ranbir Kapoor's Fans Celebrate Outside Theatres

Animal Review LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster film kickstarts with houseful shows. Check the latest movie release updates and public review here.

Animal Movie Review LIVE Updates

Animal Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor’s massy actioner Animal has already generated a lot of hype. The film has been released today, December 1, 2023 (Friday) and the First Day First Day (FDFS) has kickstarted with houseful shows in Delhi and Mumbai. Film enthusiasts are eager to see director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of an obsessed son who just wants his father’s attention. There is a complex relationship between Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh) and Ranbir (Ranvijay Singh). His love for family leads to a gruesome gang war.

In addition to Rashmika Mandanna, Animal has an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga

