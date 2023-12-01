Top Recommended Stories

Animal Movie Review LIVE Updates: First Day First Show Starts At 7AM, Ranbir Kapoor’s Fans Celebrate Outside Theatres

Animal Review LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster film kickstarts with houseful shows. Check the latest movie release updates and public review here.

Published: December 1, 2023 7:53 AM IST

By Kritika Vaid

Animal Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor’s massy actioner Animal has already generated a lot of hype. The film has been released today, December 1, 2023 (Friday) and the First Day First Day (FDFS) has kickstarted with houseful shows in Delhi and Mumbai. Film enthusiasts are eager to see director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of an obsessed son who just wants his father’s attention. There is a complex relationship between Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh) and Ranbir (Ranvijay Singh). His love for family leads to a gruesome gang war.

In addition to Rashmika Mandanna, Animal has an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga

Animal Movie Review and Release Latest Updates – Check Here

Live Updates

  • Dec 1, 2023 8:34 AM IST

    Animal Movie Review by Alia Bhatt: Just after the special screening of Animal, Alia Bhatt was asked by a paparazzo ‘how the movie was?’ To which, she said, ‘Khatarnaak!’.

  • Dec 1, 2023 8:32 AM IST

    Animal Movie Release: The advance bookings on day 1 for all the films are mentioned below. Animal has reached the fifth position with Rs 4.56 lakh in India.
    Also, Animal has become Ranbir Kapoor’s most earned film as of now.

  • Dec 1, 2023 8:23 AM IST

    Animal movie latest update: The audience says Ranbir Kapoor’s movie is not just for the youth but for the whole family. Here’s the public review.

  • Dec 1, 2023 8:19 AM IST

    Animal Movie Review: The audience has started watching the film and they are blown away with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol’s fight scene. There are several critics who have praised Animal movie.

  • Dec 1, 2023 8:08 AM IST

    Animal Release First Day First Show: Ranbir Kapoor’s fans gather for the early morning show and celebrate the film’s release. This video is from Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool City. Watch

  • Dec 1, 2023 8:05 AM IST

    Animal Breaks Record at Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster drama crossed $1 Million in North America. First ever Hindi film to achieve this feat!

  • Dec 1, 2023 7:59 AM IST

    Animal Special Screening: A star-studded screening of Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster actioner was held on Thursday night in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen, mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor turned up at the grand screening. Alia supported the film as she wore a customised t-shirt with her Ranbir’s face on it.

