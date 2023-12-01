Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s Most Powerful Performance Powered by Daddy Issues And Sponsored by Sandeep Reddy Vanga Style Misogyny

Home

Animal Movie Review: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor (Ranvijay), Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh), Rashmika Mandanna (Geethanjali) and Bobby Deol (Abrar). The film reeks of misogyny and sexism.

Animal Movie Review: Animal is a gripping action thriller that succeeds in capturing your interest with an enthralling first half before losing it in a tedious second half and pulling itself together with a masterful conclusion. The majority of Ranvijay Singh’s (Ranbir Kapoor) boyhood is spent chasing after his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), whom he worships and idolises, but in vain.

Animal became a hot subject when it received an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC – Watch the movie and you’ll understand. It was rated 18+ and described as having ‘strong bloody violence.’ The film was high on injury description, sexual violence, and sexual threat. There are several action sequences in the gripping action drama thriller that will deeply influence you. Ranbir Kapoor is seen firing a machine gun that weighs more than 500 kg during one of the most intense action sequences. The real machine gun used during the shoot reportedly cost 1 crore. For the unversed, around 800 masks were constructed for the sequences. Each one was constructed from glass and given a nickel coating.

The film opens with Ranbir telling a brief narrative in black and white. A moving father-son song and a quick flashback to childhood provide a strong emotional framework for the story. Everything that happens in this scene gets your attention right away and sets the tone for vengeful action.

What Worked?

The much-awaited film Animal, helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, introduces audiences to a whole new side of Ranbir Kapoor. His portrayal in this role is nothing short of intense and chilling. He embodies a character that’s both sinister and maniac, making him seemingly unstoppable. The scene depicting a brutal encounter between Ranbir’s character and over 200 men showcases the raw and violent nature of his persona, delving deep into his darkest instincts.

One of the standout elements of the movie is the captivating background score and music, particularly during the gripping action sequences. The music heightens the tension and adrenaline of these moments, enhancing the impact of the action on screen and immersing the audience further into the unfolding chaos.

The film seems to benefit from a strong ensemble cast, each member bringing their own prowess to the table. And with Ranbir Kapoor’s ability to strike compelling chemistry across the board, Animal promises an intriguing and engaging cinematic experience.

The swapping role sequence, as teased in the trailer, where Ranbir’s character prompts his father to switch roles and behave like a son, seems to be a standout moment in the movie. The supporting cast including Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Sidharth Karnick, and Saloni Batra have delivered stellar performances, adding depth and brilliance to their respective roles.

Animal, indeed showcases Ranbir Kapoor’s remarkable ability to connect with his co-stars, evident in the chemistry he shares with various actors throughout the film. His on-screen dynamics were not just with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, but also with his cousins and Tripti Dimri. His versatility as an actor allows him to seamlessly adapt and create engaging relationships with different characters, enhancing the overall narrative of the movie.

What Didn’t Work?

If you were offended by Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, let us tell you that keep some anger for his new film – Animal. This time, the film appears to push the boundaries of misogyny and sexism even further. The characterisation of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rannvijay as an ‘alpha male’ due to extreme mistreatment is concerning, especially if it’s used to justify his actions. His attempt to rationalise his infidelity by citing his father’s situation and then later asserting control over his wife’s interactions comes off as highly problematic.

The audacity Ranbir Kapoor has to tell his wife that he won’t let anyone get close to her after he cheated on her for the ‘sake of his father’ is something that worries us. It’s troubling to witness instances where misogyny is casually displayed, and the acceptance of such behaviour by Geetanjali’s character, played by Rashmika, in the name of love.

Also, what is this Bollywood’s obsession with sex, cigarettes and smoking? It raises questions about their glorification. Does it make the heroes cool and modern?

First Half vs Second Half

The second half truly falls flat after the intense and compelling first half. An interesting but forced scene that seems to be an attempt to get the audience to speak about sex doesn’t fit, opens the second half of the movie.

The father and son’s conflict sequences are masterfully presented. It retains your attention for more than three hours of the movie, even though the emotions didn’t work as well as I had hoped, especially in the second half.

Justice For Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol in Animal? Huh? Where? His presence was felt during the promos rather than the entire 3-hour 21-minute-long movie. With just two whole scenes and no dialogue, we thought he was badly wasted in what should have been the best chance to make a big profit and cash in on the Bobby craze. While his screen time disappoints, there’s no two-way about the fact that Bobby surprises you in even the two or three moments that he appears.

Final Verdict:

The audience experiences a range of emotions which is why you MUST watch it at least once. One viewing of Animal might be worthwhile because it provides a distinctive cinematic experience. The movie’s conclusion makes up for some of its flaws but mostly keeps you gripped. The whole movie is truly held together by Ranbir Kapoor!

