Ranbir Kapoor's New Poster From Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Animal New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor Oozes Swag In His Latest Avatar; Teaser Out On September 28

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next, Animal have released a new poster from the action thriller featuring the protagonist in a fierce new avatar.

Animal New Poster Out. (Image credits: Twitter)

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor have been counting the days when they will get to witness his action-thriller Animal on the big screens on December 1. Raising the excitement for the already-hyped movie, makers have unveiled a new poster from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial. The picture features the protagonist oozing rugged charm with long hair and a beard. Donning a blue pants suit, he can be seen smoking a cigarette with a lighter in his hand. His latest avatar is full of swag. The poster further revealed the release date for the Animal teaser.

Animal’s Teaser Release Date

Sharing the later poster of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal, the producers of the movie, T-Series wrote on X, “He is elegant …He is Wild…You will see his rage on September 28th.” Going by the post, the makers will be releasing the teaser of the film on September 28 this year. The poster further confirmed that Animal will be reaching the cinema halls on December 1st this year. The project will be locking horns at the ticket counters with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. The biographical drama has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

Check out the post below:



Fans React To The New Poster From Animal

The latest poster from Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor has got movie buffs thrilled who used the comment section of the post to spill their excitement. One of the twitter users penned, “Can’t wait”. Another one commented, “Too much to destroy on its way!!!”.

In addition to this, the fans flocked the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

All About Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

The primary cast of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal includes Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, along with Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in primary roles. Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rabi Lamichhane, and Sachet Pokharel will essay supporting roles in the movie.

Now, talking about the film’s technical crew, the music for Animal has been provided by Harshwardhan Rameshwar. Additionally, Amit Roy and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are on board the team as cinematographer and editor respectively.

Touted to be a gangster drama, Animal will reportedly focus on a father and son duo with a troubled relationship.

