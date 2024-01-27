Home

Animal on Netflix: Animal, one of the highest grossing films of 2023, has no additional scenes in the film. The running time of Ranbir Kapoor's vengeful actioner is the same as it was for its theatrical debut.

Animal on Netflix: No Extended Cut For Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol's Fans? X Users Express Disappointment - Check Reactions

Animal on Netflix: With much anticipation for an uncensored version of the movie that has the eagerly expected kiss between Bobby Deol and Ranbir that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about, Animal has finally been released on Netflix. This comes after a settled disagreement between T series and co-producer CINE 1 Studios Private Limited. A legal maze arose from purported violations of the contract. The arrangement was disclosed to the Delhi High Court by both sides. Their comprehension makes the way clear for the movie’s OTT release.

The director expressed disappointment in the interview for keeping the content for the Netflix version rather than including it in the movie because of pressure. Fans were eager to witness Abrar’s tale in the unedited form. However, it appears that all the excitement around the expanded edition was only a PR stunt, and Netflix’s con is getting back at its target demographic. People were raged and disappointed to discover that it had no fresh material in contrast to what they had previously seen in cinemas.

One of the users wrote, “Animal extended cut is a scam lol. Original runtime 3H23M. Netflix runtime is 3H24M.” Another user wrote, “We want an extended cut #AnimalExtendedCut on @netflixindia.” The third user wrote, “Vanga bola 7 min add karega 😥 (sic).”

It’s engaging to note that this is the third time Netflix has duped viewers by saying that OTT versions of the movies will be superior to those seen in theatres. Before the release of Oh My God 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, as well as later with Jawan, a similar promise was made.

The film, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. In the movie, Ranvijay (Ranbir), the son of Delhi business mogul Balbir (Anil), goes to his native country after his father is the target of an assassination attempt. Ranvijay then decides to exact revenge on his father. He would use a machine gun to shoot 200 people to defend his father, among other extreme measures. However, in spite of his best efforts, he is unable to win over his emotionally distant father (Anil Kapoor). Animal has already made over Rs 500 crore to date at the Indian box office.

