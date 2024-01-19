Home

Animal OTT Release Date Confirmed: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Roars onto Netflix, Extended Cut and Legal Battles Unfold

After a stellar theatrical run, the much-anticipated action drama Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is gearing up for its digital debut on Netflix. The streaming platform has confirmed the release date for the OTT version, which comes packed with an extended cut featuring additional footage and deleted scenes. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, promises an extra nine minutes of runtime, offering audiences a deeper insight into the narrative.

Animal, known for its lengthier theatrical duration of over 3 hours and 20 minutes, garnered attention for its intense storyline. The extended version reportedly includes added scenes showcasing Rashmika Mandanna’s character from a new perspective, adding an intriguing layer to her role.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga acknowledged the existence of the extended version, shedding light on the inclusion of scenes previously deleted from the theatrical release. This move aims to provide fans with a more comprehensive viewing experience, delving further into the intricacies of the film’s plot.

However, amidst the excitement surrounding the digital release of Animal, a legal battle has erupted. Cine1 Studios, one of the producers of Animal, has filed a suit against co-producer T-Series. The lawsuit seeks a directive to prevent the streaming or satellite release of “Animal.” The Delhi High Court has responded by issuing summons to both production houses, further complicating the film’s journey to the digital realm.

The controversy deepened when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted an ‘A’ certification to Animal before its theatrical release, along with a demand for five cuts. The film, known for its bold content and intense narrative, continues to make headlines as it navigates the legal challenges and prepares for its much-anticipated debut on Netflix.

As fans eagerly await the Republic Day release on January 26, 2024, the extended version of Animal promises to be a must-watch, offering an enhanced cinematic experience beyond its theatrical counterpart.

