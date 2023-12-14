Home

Animal OTT Version Detail: Bobby Deol Says he Has Kissed Ranbir Kapoor in Climax Scene, Wait For Netflix Premiere!

Bobby Deol in particular has impressed viewers with his brief yet powerful portrayal of the ruthless Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Take a look at what he has to say about the edited scene.

Animal OTT Update: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Hindi film, Animal has gained significant attention for various reasons ever since its first look was released. While the film has been successful at the box office, some scenes in the action-drama have come out as controversial and divisive. However, there is a unanimous agreement about one aspect of the film: the cast, which includes outstanding performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, has made a lasting impact on audiences. Bobby Deol in particular, has impressed viewers with his brief yet powerful portrayal of the ruthless Abrar ul Haque.

Animal Co-star Bobby Deol Reveals Edited Sequence from the Climax

The climactic fight scene between Abrar and Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Ranvijay Singh Balbir, has resonated with fans of the film. In an interview with The Quint, Bobby revealed that originally, the scene was supposed to include a kiss between the estranged cousins, Abrar and Ranvijay, but it was later edited out by the director.

Providing context, Bobby continued to share how the filmmaker explained the scene to him. According to him, Sandeep said, “There are these two brothers who want to kill each other, but there’s love between them. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a love song playing in the background.” Bobby Deol quoted the director’s words and said, “He said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you.’ But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might be included in the uncut version on Netflix.” The actor further revealed that after discussing the scene Sandeep told him, “You’re mute.”

Explaining Sandeep’s vision and execution of the scene, the character Abrar said, “Both their families love each other. We are like a family. There is love between the brothers. But that moment was also Sandeep’s idea. We were rehearsing for the fight sequence, and then he said, ‘You know what Bobby, I want you to punch him and lie on top of him.’ It was more about showcasing my character’s power. As expected, the hero always emerges victorious in the end. And the shot of me unzipping, it was his idea. He brings that alpha quality to every character.”

Bobby’s Admiration for Ranbir Kapoor’s Professional Front

Bobby Deol has expressed admiration for his co-star and lead of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor. In a conversation with News 18, he spoke highly of Ranbir, stating “He is an amazing person and I have a great amount of respect for him.” He also mentioned that despite being a superstar, Ranbir included him in all the film promotions, which is something not everyone would do. The actor appreciated Ranbir’s lack of insecurity and described him as a genuine and down-to-earth individual. He also highlighted their shared background as both of them come from film families, which created a connection between them. Bobby concluded by expressing his admiration for Ranbir’s talent and craft.

