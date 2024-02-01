Home

Animal Park Big Update: Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Most Awaited Sequel to Commence in 2025? Makers Reveal ‘Script Ready’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film prove to be one of the best blockbuster film released in 2023. Now there have been claims that Sandeep is closely working with the writers for Animal Park.

Mumbai: After basking in the glory of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to make progress on the second part of the movie i.e. Animal Park. The blockbuster movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna dominated the box office collection for more than a month after its release. The movie made a whopping collection in the film industry and made headlines for multiple reasons from breaking records to landing in controversies. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the second part of the movie to be released. Here’s an update on Animal Park.

Rumours Claim, ‘Basic Structure Of Animal Park Is Ready’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga who directed the first part of the movie, will work in coordination with the writers after the first half of 2024. Based on Mid Day reports, the Animal star, Ranbir who played the character Ranvijay in the movie will log heads with his look-alike and his relationship with his wife Geetanjali played by Rasmika Mandanna, and the story is claimed to revolve around Ranvijay’s son as well.

The reports claimed by Mid Day states, “Animal Park’s basic structure was ready right when Animal was written. It was meant to be a multi-film outing. The second part will focus on Ranbir’s character Ranvijay and his lookalike. The domestic feud between the protagonist and his wife Geetanjali will be taken forward, as will his relationship with his son (sic).”

A close source associated with the movie revealed details about the movie. The source stated, “The idea is that while Sandeep shoots Spirit, he will take monthly updates on the script primarily being written by Pranay Vanga. He will actively work with the writers only in the second half of 2024 (sic).”

Ranbir Kapoor Gives Updates on Animal Park, ‘Sandeep Can Do Anything’

Recently when Ranbir interacted with the media, he revealed a few details about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s update on Animal Park. Ranbir stated, “Animal pehle part mein, only a few people knew the story, there were a lot of aspects, where Sandeep is very secretive about his script. Talking about Animal Park, he (Sandeep Vanga) has one or two scenes ready, which are very exciting, but now because of the success of part one, I think he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, darker, and complex. Sandeep Reddy can do anything (sic).”

Animal Movie Plot

The blockbuster movie made it to the theaters in December 2023, the movie made new records and made a whopping worldwide box office collection. The gangster movie reached the record of having the highest viewership on OTT giant Netflix.

The movie focuses on the complex and harmful relationship between a man and his father. The character Vijay, portrayed by Ranbir, is depicted as an anti-hero who is willing to do anything, even commit mass violence, to protect his father. Despite his extreme actions, he continues to face rejection and emotional distance from his father, played by Anil Kapoor. The movie has high drama and intense action scenes which got an A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s part two of Animal!

