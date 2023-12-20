Animal Park: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Gives MAJOR Update on Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s Film, Hints at Part 3

Home

Animal Park: Sandeep Reddy Vanga discussed Animal's potential for second and third instalments. He also disclosed the date on which he will begin filming the follow-up.

Animal Park: There are just two days remaining in the theatrical run of ‘Animal,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor before Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki‘ and Prabhas ‘Salaar‘ are released on December 21 and December 22, respectively. Despite criticism, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal destroyed the box office with his massive collection. Ranbir Kapoor’s film has already made over 800 crores at the movie office worldwide, including more than 500 crores in India. The director recently revealed his ideas for ‘Animal Part 3’ in addition to ‘Animal Part 2.’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Brings Animal Part 2 And 3

During a recent interview with Galatta Plus, renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga went into great detail on the people and sequences in his vengeful action. He mentioned throughout the conversation that he always felt like doing the movie’s second portion. So, he decided to use a scene from ‘Animal Park‘ when the movie ended and Ranbir Kapoor was looking vulnerable.

Explaining his take on subsiding Vijay’s (Ranbir Kapoor) emotions for the butcher scene, Vanga said, “Because this feeling will continue for a while in part two. So, I thought okay when you see Volume 1, Volume 2, you’ll feel nice.”

When asked the reason for beginning the movie with Ranbir’s character as a 60-year-old, he spoke about the possibility of a Trilogy. The director said, “Because keeping part 2 and part 3 in mind. I thought maybe in parts 2-3 the old man is narrating. I thought it was a nice way of opening the film with laughter and relatively there he’s saying a monkey joke.”

What to Expect From Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park?

Speaking about shooting for Animal, Vanga mentioned only after Prabhas’ Spirit, which will go on floors in September 2024, will he start the second part. “Next is Spirit. After that, I’ll work (on Animal Park) because I don’t feel in the writer’s room. I write my own stuff,” the director revealed.

The Arjun Reddy maker also revealed why he chose ‘Animal Park’ as the title for the second part of the action drama. “I thought that there’s a bunch of animals, there’s not only one or two. So, it’s a warfare now. It’s like Mahabharat now between brothers and cousins,” he said.

For the unversed, Animal closes on a high note, though, leaving viewers to piece out who is who in an identity twist. Now that the post-credit sequence hinted at a sequel, Vanga Reddy had mentioned a meaner, bitter, larger, and better picture starring Ranbir Kapoor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.