Animal Park Update: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Film Can Get Darker and Complex

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview shared exciting news about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal Park. Here's what the Animal star said.

Mumbai: Director and screenwriter, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest released movie, Animal created a buzz around the town, after releasing on the 1st of December 2023. The movie not only made a massive box office collection but also made headlines for portraying ‘toxic masculinity’ and showing controversial sequences in the movie that soon became a heated debate. After releasing on OTT the film attracted the audience for the second part of the movie, Animal Park. Here are some of the exciting updates Ranbir Kapoor shared during the conversation.

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Update On Animal Park

In conversation with stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ranbir unloaded the pages of Sandeep Reddy’s upcoming movie, Animal Park. He claimed that some of the sequences from the movie are quite exciting and intriguing. He also stated that many of the casting members didn’t know the full script of the movie.

The Brahmastra actor revealed, “Bobby who played Abrar had no idea about the story. Anil sir knew the father-son story. Animal pehle part mein, only a few people knew the story, there were a lot of aspects, where Sandeep is very secretive about his script. Talking about Animal Park, he has one or two scenes ready, which are very exciting, but now because of the success of part one, I think he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, darker, and complex. Sandeep Reddy can do anything (sic).”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Lands In The Pool of Controversy

The action-drama movie features quite an unusual sequence which many felt was portraying ‘toxic masculinity’ and promotes misogyny and shows extreme violence. The movie received backlash not only from India but also got negative reviews in International forums.

Star of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor remarked that movie usually plays the role of creating awareness in society. Ranbir further expressed his views and added,

“If anything is wrong happening and is not portrayed in the film, then the society won’t get the chance to correct its mistake. He also stated that being an audience it’s easy to decide what is right and wrong in the film, but as actors, it is difficult to understand, and then portraying the character is different.

Bobby Deol Addresses The Controversial Scene In Animal

Not only Ranbir addressed the controversy in the movie, but Bobby Deol who played the role of an antagonist also shared his views and remarked, “Storytelling is the reflection of society. I mean it’s showing you what’s happening in society and there’s so many things we don’t want to talk about but we are actors and we’re just getting an opportunity to play different characters. That’s the fun of being an actor (sic).”

Animal Cast

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film features Ranbir Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles other casting members were Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and others.

