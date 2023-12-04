Home

Entertainment

Animal Part 2: Ranbir Kapoor – Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Gets a Sequel? Here’s What We Know

Animal Part 2: Ranbir Kapoor – Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Gets a Sequel? Here’s What We Know

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has included a post-credits scene in the film which hints at Animal's sequel - Here's everything you need to know!

Animal Part 2: Ranbir Kapoor - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Gets a Sequel? Here's What We Know

The crowd was left wanting more by the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal, which made it to the big screens on December 1 and had a fantastic first day at the box office. The makers of the film have been cautioning fans not to leave theatres after the last scene because there will be a post-credits segment on social media. Note: This contains spoilers for people who haven’t seen the movie yet.

Trending Now

Sandeep Reddy Vanga hinted at a sequel for Ranbir Kapoor’s dark and violent film. Although specifics of the follow-up are not fully unknown, fans are excited about Vanga’s take on the plot. The texts ‘Animal Park’ and ‘Visit Soon’ were displayed on the screen in the post-credit scene, hinting at a possible sequel. If the next installment is produced, Ranbir Kapoor will portray both Aziz and Vijay.

You may like to read

Animal Part 2: Double Role For Ranbir Kapoor?

There might be a confrontation between Ranbir and his double, which has netizens curious as well. In an unexpected turn of events, a family member of Bobby Deol’s rival purportedly has plastic surgery to mimic Ranbir’s appearance to play the menacing adversary in the next film.

If you thought Ranbir’s insane Vijay was too violent and gloomy, the sequel appears to feature a bigger and bloodier version of Vijay. Here, Aziz, a skilled butcher, has vowed to wreak revenge on Vijay (Ranbir Kapoor) for the death of his brother Abrar (Bobby Deol), but Aziz now resembles Vijay identically. In typical movie style, Aziz, also portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, appears to have had plastic surgery to get Vijay’s appearance.

The following scene is a monochrome black-and-white image of an elderly Vijay addressing a gathering in honour of the milestone reached by the Singh family company. Pointing to his crotch with a gesture towards the camera, he narrates a tale he told at the beginning of the movie – Those who have seen the movie will understand what it implies.

In this joint effort between T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripthi Dimri, Charu Shankar, Babloo Prithveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, and others performed crucial parts. Despite its conflict with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, the movie has been performing incredibly well at the box office. Anil and Ranbir Kapoor portray a father-son bond in the narrative. Ranbir’s persona is perceived as menacing anyone who obstructs his love for his father since he is very protective and obsessed about his father’s affection. The 3-hour and 21-minute film was released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.