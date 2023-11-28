Home

Ranbir Kapoor wins netizens hearts by greeting SS Rajamouli by touching his feet. Check reactions.

Animal Pre-Release Event Ranbir Kapoor Takes Ashirwad From SS Rajamouli, Touches His Feet - Check Reactions

The makers of Animal on Monday organized a pre-release event with the cast to interact with fans and media in Hyderabad. Ace director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu joined Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. At the event, Ranbir touched Rajamouli’s feet to greet him, while Mahesh greeted Anil by giving him a hug. Ranbir wore a mustard jacket with beige pants. Anil, on the other hand, chose a printed jacket with black pants.

As soon as the video went viral, fans of Ranbir Kapoor shared ‘He is a desi guy’. Another user said, “RK taking ashirwad from SS Rajamouli before the film release”.

For the event, SS Rajamouli wore a brown shirt and beige pants and Mahesh wore a white-coloured t-shirt with black pants. The RRR director Rajamouli also declared Ranbir as his favorite actor, confidently stating, “Without hesitation, I’ll tell you, my favorite actor is Ranbir Kapoor.” He also playfully challenged him to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself.

If we talk about Animal, it is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial has been titled Animal. Ranbir said, “Once you see the film, you will understand.”

He elaborated on the reason and said, “I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don’t behave out of thought. So this character that I’m playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that’s where the title Animal came and once you see the film you’ll realize that this film suits this title.”

Recently team Animal unveiled the film’s official trailer which received a massive response from the fans. The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir’s character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir’s character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

